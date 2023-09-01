Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Youth ambassador joins 'the cool club' of Kleberg scholars

Jeanette Severs
By Jeanette Severs
September 1 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Georgia McMaster was awarded the RJ Kleberg scholarship in 2018, when she was a veterinary student and in her first year as a leader at the Santa Gertrudis Breeders Association's youth camp.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanette Severs

Jeanette Severs

Journalist

I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.