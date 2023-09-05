Queensland Country Life
Hay supplies secure for this season, industry says

Brandon Long
Brandon Long
September 5 2023 - 1:00pm
Southern hay producers are in a good position to serve drier parts of Queensland. Picture: Brandon Long
Southern hay producers are in a good position to serve drier parts of Queensland. Picture: Brandon Long

While concerns have been raised for local hay availability in drier parts of Queensland, the supply from the southern states should see graziers through, industry says.

