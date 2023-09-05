While concerns have been raised for local hay availability in drier parts of Queensland, the supply from the southern states should see graziers through, industry says.
In its September hay report, Australian Fodder Industry Association (AFIA) says dry conditions in parts of Queensland and northern NSW are keeping demand and prices for hay elevated, with local producers not able to meet the needs of the region.
AFIA says any fodder being cut in those drier areas is being sold and transported very quickly to meet local demand.
"[There are] reports that recently baled lucerne hay in the west of the region was sold direct from the paddock within a day of being made," it says.
"While this is good for the producers, it does indicate some concerns for hay availability on the Darling Downs this summer.
"[On the Atherton Tablelands, there are] reports that hay sheds aren't being filled at the start of this season with demand from both local and interstate producers turning around the bales very quickly, with some growers selling first cuts direct from the paddock."
However, most of the demand is being met out of the NSW Riverina, northern Victoria and SA.
AFIA says transport costs continue to be a major factor in the movement of hay and the trade-off between quality and price for some livestock producers looking to supplementally feed their herds.
On the Downs, cereal hay is selling for $270 to $340/t, lucerne hay is $410 to $460/t, straw is $100 to $130/t, and pasture hay is $300 to $345/t.
Feed Central national sales manager David Clothier said fodder supply overall was looking positive.
"Volumes of quality, new season hay are going to be secure from central New South Wales right down through Victoria and South Australia," Mr Clothier said.
"Dedicated growers with good sheds and all that sort of capability will be able to deliver quality product throughout the season in front of us, regardless of demand."
Mr Clothier says while a drier spring and summer is the hot topic at the moment, there is no reason for alarm just yet.
"The dry season is on everyone's lips. You don't talk to anybody in the ag industry that's not talking about it. It's not official, but everyone sees the writing on the wall," he said.
"It's certainly going to challenge some graziers as to whether they choose to feed through the dry or sell and cut their losses.
"However, a key coming into this drought compared to the last one is that on the back of a couple La Nina years, both above and below ground water is secure, and as long as graziers have got water, they can feed.
"The challenge for the last drought was there was no water."
