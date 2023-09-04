Queensland Country Life
News

Cricket legend Merv Hughes joins Scootaville ride for Legacy

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
September 4 2023 - 10:00am
Cricket legend Merv Hughes and Scootaville's Roslyn Curran ham it up at Charleville. Picture supplied.
Western Queenslanders could be forgiven for thinking that a large pizza delivery was arriving from a far off city last week, as a group of nine scooters putted its way along the highways from Ipswich to Cloncurry.

