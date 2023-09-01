The cattle market kicked back strongly at the 12th annual George and Fuhrmann bullock and steer show and sale at the Warwick saleyards on Thursday.
Selling agent, Matthew Grayson it was a great result for all the local vendors who supported the event.
"The feeder market kicked upwards of 30 to 40c on the back of Tuesday's weekly sale, and bullocks prices were 20c/ better," Mr Grayson said.
"The buying panel certainly appreciated the quality yarding of the 410 steers and bullocks yarded, despite the deteriorating dry local seasonal conditions."
The champion pen of steers were a pen of Santa Hereford cross steers in the over 541kg range and were exhibited by Darren, Megan and Lenny Chandler of Clifton.
These cattle has earlier been bought out of the Casino, NSW district and grown out by the Chandlers.
They sold for 289c/kg and weighed 661 kilograms to return $1911/head.
Reserve Champion Pen of Steers were a pen of Limousin/Charolais cross steers offered by Seb and Eli Benn, Berrimah Plains, Liston.
These steers sold for 288c/kg and weighed 705kg to return $2031/head.
Evan and Leslie Peterson, Possum Station, Killarney were awarded the champion pen of feeder steers for their pen of Santa Gertrudis steers.
These steers with a weight of 489kg sold for 318c/kg to return $1556/head.
It was the first championship win for the Petersons who join 350 Santa cows to Rosevale Santa Gertrudis stud bulls at Possum Station.
Mr Peterson, a regular vendor at the sale said he was not expecting the heady prices of 12 months ago, with the correction in the market.
"We are turning over enough cattle, that it is not the end of the world for us," he said
Overall the 410 head sold to average 296.6c/kg to return an average of $1508/head.
The cattle were judged by Brad Teys, Teys Australia and Ben Maher of B Feeders, Warwick. .
