Representatives from several leading commercial and stud Wagyu operations gathered at the 'Old Ellangowan Shearing Shed' at Leyburn on Thursday in a bid to secure some top genetics at the Poll Wagyu premier sale.
Along with the 31 lots for sale, attendees were treated to a barbecue lunch provided by Royal Hotel Leyburn.
Poll Wagyu brings together three families in the Wagyu industry - the De Bruin family, Mayura Station, Millicent, South Australia, the Hamblin family, Strathdale Wagyu, Sarina, and the Hammond family, Robbins Island Wagyu, Robbins Island, Tasmania.
Originally from Leyburn, Darren Hamblin hosted the sale.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.