CQLX agents were met with a total yarding of 2387 head, consisting of 1510 steers, 649 heifers, 183 cows, 19 bulls and 26 cows and calves.
Prices eased across the board but agents stated they were again met with a strong panel of buyers and all meatworks in attendance.
This week saw a run of 300 Droughtmaster steers from Middlemount and 156 grey Brahman heifers from Clermont.
All other lines of cattle were predominately local with some coming from as far north as Dows Creek and south to Calliope and Boyne Valley.
E Beak sold Charbray cross steers to 272c/kg weighing 452kg to return $1232/hd.
G and C Miller, Emu Park, sold Brangus steers for 278c/kg weighing 421 kg to return $1171/hd.
Charlevue Cattle Co, Dingo, sold Brangus steers for 320c/kg weighing 331kgs to return $1059/hd.
D and K Mauger, Marmor sold a pen of Droughtmaster steers to 300c/kg weighing 299kg to return $898/hd.
J and M McCartney, Baralaba sold Brahman/Brahman cross number three weaner steers for 270c/kg weighing 263kgs to return $711/hd.
E and T Jones, Dalma, sold Charbray steers for 272 c/kg, weighing 262 kg to return $713/hd.
R and L Cullen. Marlua Calliope sold Brahman steers to 276c/kg weighing 258kg to return $715/hd.
R Spooner, Lake Mary sold Angus cross steers for 243c/kg weighing 252kg to return $614/hd.
N, L and I Ralph Baralaba sold Angus steers to 268c/kg weighing 223kg to return $600/hd.
WH Neill-Ballantine, Calliope sold Brahman cross cows to 208c/kg weighing 691kg to return $1438/hd.
McDonald Family Trust Cawarral sold Brahman cows to 205c/kg weighing 535kg to return $1099/hd.
WH Neill-Ballantine, Calliope sold Charbray cross heifers to 232c/kg weighing 563kg to return $1308/hd.
Lestree Downs, Clermont sold a pen of Brahman heifers to 216c/kg weighing 447kg to return $967/hd.
IV and A Walters, Dalma, sold Droughtmaster number two heifers for 242c/kg weighing 350kg to return $848/hd.
J and M McCartney, Baralaba sold Brahman number three weaner heifers for 182c/kg weighing 245kg to return $446/hd.
