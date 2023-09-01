Queensland Country Life
CQLX cattle sale sees 2387 head yarded

September 1 2023 - 11:00am
Brian Dawson with a pen of Brangus steers from Charlevue Cattle co, which sold for 329c/kg at 331kgs to return $1059/hd. Picture: CQLX
CQLX agents were met with a total yarding of 2387 head, consisting of 1510 steers, 649 heifers, 183 cows, 19 bulls and 26 cows and calves.

