Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Eidsvold agents yard 683 head

Updated September 1 2023 - 8:40am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

A total of 683 head including six cows and calves were yarded at Eidsvold Saleyards on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.