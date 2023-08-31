A total of 683 head including six cows and calves were yarded at Eidsvold Saleyards on Wednesday.
Agents stated the market was tough for all categories, however feeder heifers reached a top of 238c/kg while steers topped at 302c/kg.
Cracow Santa cross steers sold for 302c/kg at 202kg returning $612/hd.
Cracow Santa cross steers sold for 296c/kg at 209kg returning $620/hd.
Theodore Gelbvieh cross steers sold for 300/kg at 498kg returning $1497/hd.
Monto Braford steers sold for 280c/kg at 491kg returning $1378/hd.
Cracow Brahman cross steers sold for 278c/kg at 294kg returning $819/hd.
Eidsvold Charolais cross heifers sold for 218c/kg at 258kg returning $564/hd.
Cracow Charolais heifers sold for 230c/kg at 381kg returning $878/hd.
Mundubbera Brahman cross heifers sold for 212c/kg at 354kg returning $751/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.