An excellent line-up of bulls and solid buying support at last week's Fitzroy Crossing Invitational Bos indicus bull sale combined to ensure another successful event for the Northern Rural Supplies selling team.
Prices hit a high of $9000 twice for two Red Brangus sires and the sale grossed more than $900,000 for the 170 bulls offered by 17 Queensland studs.
The buyers were made up of mainly Kimberley pastoralists, however there were buyers from as far south as Narrikup and from across the border in the Northern Territory.
Irrespective of where they had come from, they were not afraid to bid up on the 170 bulls offered, ensuring all the bulls found new homes, selling for an average of $5538 and a gross of $941,500.
Compared to last year's sale where 182 were offered and sold for an average of $6528, the number of bulls offered and sold was back 12 head, while the average fell by $720.
Sale auctioneer Pearce Watling, Elders Donnybrook, made the trek north again and said it was a good day with a 100 per cent clearance of the 170 bulls offered.
"It was a good even draft of bulls right through the catalogue and their presentation was a credit to the vendors," Mr Watling said.
"Once again the sale was well-supported from new and repeat buyers, who provided good competition on all the bulls offered.
"The majority of the bulls stayed local but they did sell across the border into the Northern Territory and as far south as Narrikup."
Northern Rural Supplies branch manager Ken Bryant said it was a very solid and even sale throughout which was probably a reflection of the evenness of the line-up of bulls.
"The bulls coming over each year keep getting better and better and I think this year's line-up was one of the most even we have seen," Mr Bryant said.
"It was pleasing to see a mix of new and return buyers operating on the sale as well as a couple of new vendors offering.
"Given how the industry is in the north at the moment, particularly around the markets and prices, the final sale result exceeded our expectations.
"Also we would like to thank the Barlyne stud for its support of charity lots which raised in excess of $12,000 for the Todd Walsh Foundation."
The sale kicked off with two very special lots - a Queenslander bull and a working dog pup, donated by Jim and John Edwards, Barlyne stud, Gayndah, with the aim of raising funds for the Todd Walsh Foundation.
Both the bull and the pup were well received by all in attendance and in light of the good cause buyers weren't afraid to bid up.
Eventually the bull sold at $6250 to Thieseldo Pty Ltd, Broome while the pup made $6000 when it was knocked down to Ruby Plains station, Halls Creek.
Red Brangus
The $9000 top price honours went to two Red Brangus bulls from the Redline stud, Eidsvold, Queensland, which was the only vendor of Red Brangus sires.
The first bull to make the price was the homozygous polled 23-month-old Redline 22/260 in lot 132, which was by Doonside Buddy (P).
Then matching its teammate's price in lot 133 was the 24mo, homozygous polled Redline 22/351, which is a son of Durran Jazzbo (P).
Both bulls were purchased by Harvest Road Pastoral, Jubilee Downs station, Fitzroy Crossing.
Along with picking up the two top-priced bulls Harvest Road Pastoral also purchased another four bulls from the Redline offering at $8000, $7500, $4750 and $4250 to finish with a team of six at an average of $7083.
Liveringa station, Derby, was also a strong purchaser in the run paying $8500 and $8000 for its two selections.
All up the Redline stud offered and sold 10 Red Brangus sires at an average of $7400, which was the best stud average and breed average recorded.
Grey Brahman
The Grey Brahman bulls were the first to go under the hammer and in this section two studs offered and sold 15 sires to a top of $6750 three times and an average of $5850, which was up $660 on the breed's 2022 result.
All three top-priced Grey Brahman bulls were sold by the Bar Boot stud, Boyneside, Queensland, which offered and sold six bulls in the run at an average of $6417.
The three polled bulls, which ranged from 22 to 24 months old, were all purchased by Anna Plains Cattle Co, Broome.
Two of the bulls were by Coweki Darrius RBR2897M (PS) and the third was by Ahern Alex 829/9.
Supple Jack Cattle Co, Alice Springs, also liked the Bar Boot sires purchasing two both at $6250.
The Ahern stud, Gayndah, Queensland, offered and sold nine grey sires to a top of $6000 and average of $5472.
The $6000 top-priced Ahern bull was purchased by Mountain Valley Livestock, Narrikup, while Yeeda Pastoral Company, Broome, was the volume buyer securing four bulls to a top of $5500 twice and average of $5375.
Droughtmaster
The Droughtmaster breed was the next into the ring and it was the biggest by number with 67 bulls offered from four studs.
All 67 bulls sold in the offering to a high of $8000 and an average of $5649, which was back $1093 on last year's result.
Topping the run at $8000 was SC 226066, a 20mo, polled bull by Clonlara 17200 (PP) D3, offered by SC Droughtmasters, Yaamba, Queensland, when it sold to Napier Corporation, Napier Downs station, Derby.
Napier Corporation also bought a second SC Droughtmasters sire at $5750.
Other strong SC Droughtmasters supporters were Camp Cattle Co, Derby, which purchased three bulls at a $6000 average while Mulga Downs Pty Ltd, collected three for a $6083 average.
All up SC Droughtmasters offered and sold 15 bulls at an average of $5883.
The By-Mingo stud, Biggenden, achieved the best average in the run when it sold 10 bulls to a top of $7750 and an average of $6075.
The top-priced By-Mingo bull was purchased by Harvest Road Pastoral, which also purchased another three By-Mingo bulls at $7500, $6000 and $5500.
Mulga Springs also purchased multiple By-Mingo bulls, finishing with four to a top of $6250 and an average of $5750.
The Sevenell & Lynsey Park stud, Bell, Queensland, averaged $5456 for its team of 17 bulls which all sold to a top of $7250 twice.
The first bull to make $7250 in the Sevenell & Lynsey Park offering was purchased by WNM McDonald, Fitzroy Crossing, which also purchased another two bulls from the stud at $7000 and $6750.
The stud's other top-priced sire was purchased by Camp Cattle Co, that also purchased another bull from the offering at $7000.
Yeeda Pastoral Company also supported the Sevenell & Lynsey Park offering strongly purchasing five bulls at a $4150 average.
The biggest vendor in the run was the Valera Vale stud, Charleville, Queensland, which offered and sold 20 bulls to a top of $6750 and an average of $5425.
The stud's top-priced bull was purchased by Harvest Road Pastoral that also purchased two other bulls from the offering at $5750 and $5250.
Napier Corporation, Yeeda Pastoral Company and Mulga Downs Pty Ltd, were all active in the run each securing five bulls at averages of $5650, $4950 and $5400 respectively.
Queenslander
This year the Queenslander breed with 38 bulls offered from four studs was the second biggest number offered.
By the end of the run all 38 bulls had been sold to a top of $5750 and an average of $5033, which was back $1429 on last year.
Leading the prices for the breed was Jim & John Edwards', Barlyne stud, Gayndah, which offered and sold 23 bulls to a top of $5750 and an average of $5174.
Topping the Barlyne offering was Barlyne Q 1330 (P), a 24mo, polled bull by Aldinga Justincase 199 (P).
It was purchased by Harvest Road Pastoral, which purchased a second Barlyne bull at $5500.
In terms of numbers the biggest buyers in the run were Barrett Cattle Co, Broome, which secured seven at an average of $5250, while Millijiddee Station Cattle Co, Fitzroy Crossing, averaged $5000 across a team of five.
The Muan stud offered and sold three bulls in the run at an average of $5000.
Its top-priced bull sold at $5500 to the Napier Corporation.
Samari Plains, Roma, Queensland, presented an offering of six bulls and they all sold at an average of $4375 and a top of $4750 three times.
Yeeda Pastoral purchased all three Samari Plains bulls to sell at $4750.
The Kajabbi stud, Gayndah, rounded out the run with five bulls that sold to a high of $5250 and an average of $4950.
Barrett Cattle Co went home with the stud's top-priced bull while Millijiddee Station Cattle Co picked up three bulls from the offering at $5000 twice and $4500.
Charbray
The Bar Boot stud was the only stud to offer Charbray sires this year and it offered and sold three bulls to a top of $7000 and an average of $6500.
Achieving the $7000 top price in the run was 23mo bull, Bar Boot 1104, which was sired by ANC Charolais sire, when it sold to Thiseldo Pty Ltd, Broome.
Crown Point Pastoral, Ruby Plains station, Halls Creek, picked up the other two bulls sold in the run at $6500 and $6000.
Simbrah
Simbrah bulls featured in the sale for the first time this year.
The Muan stud offered and sold six bulls in this section for an average of $6250 and to a top of $8000.
Recording the $8000 top price for the stud was Muan 7392 (P) when it was knocked down to Harvest Road Pastoral.
The 21mo, polled bull is a son of Tycoba Nero (PP) (ET) (AI).
Also in the run Harvest Road Pastoral purchased another two bulls at $7750 and $7000.
Red Brahman
The Red Brahmans were last into the ring and in this section four studs offered and sold 36 bulls to a top of $7000 twice and an average of $5035, which was back $191 on last year.
Recording the $7000 top-price in the run was the Barlyne stud when it sold two bulls at the value to JR & PM Grey, Broome.
The two bulls Barlyne 3383 (P) and Barlyne 3452 (P) were both by NCC Dickson (IVF) (P) and were aged 26 and 25 months respectively.
The Greys also purchased another two bulls from the Barlyne offering both at $5500.
In terms of numbers Barn Hill Livestock was the biggest supporter of the Barlyne offering purchasing five sires to a top of $6250 three times and average of $5700.
All up the Barlyne stud offered and sold 15 Red Brahmans at an average of $5567.
The Rodlyn stud, Bell, Queensland, was the next largest vendor in the run offering and selling eight Red Brahmans to a top of $5500 and an average of $4688.
Barn Hill Livestock purchased the top-priced Rodlyn bull at $5500, while Snappygum Pty Ltd, Debesa station, Derby, purchased three Rodlyn sires all at $4750.
The Muan stud presented six bulls in the run and they all sold to a high of $5250 and an average of $4833.
The $5250 top-priced Muan sire was purchased by Gogo station, Fitzroy Crossing, while the stud's other five bulls all sold at $4750 to Yeeda Pastoral Co, Lamboo station, Halls Creek, Barn Hill Livestock, which all purchased single bulls and Snappygum Pty Ltd that secured two.
Samari Plains sold six bulls and topped at $5250 twice and averaged $4500.
Barn Hill Livestock collected the stud's two equal top-priced bulls while Gogo station paid the next best price of $4750 for a single sire.
Sweetland Grazing Co, Roma, offered a single Red Brahman sire and it sold for $4250 to Barrett Cattle Co.
