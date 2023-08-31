The two bulls that topped the Elite Cattle Co bull sale at Meandarra on Thursday are both bound for stud duties, with one at least likely to be part of the Beef 2024 stud cattle judging.
The top price of $30,000 was paid twice, early in the sale by the Eden Hills Simbrah and Simmental stud at Pittsworth, and in the middle of the sale by Karragarra Simmentals at Emerald.
Both were first time buyers at the sale, which is in its sixth year.
For stud principal Glen Waldron, it meant the reputation of their bulls and black Simmental cattle in general were getting out and about among the breeding community.
Eden Hills' only purchase was double polled Elite Sledgehammer, a 24-month-old son of Elite Platinum.
The homozygous black bull weighed 1015kg, had an eye muscle area of 148 square centimetres, P8 and rib fat measurements of 11 and 8 millimetres respectively, and intra-muscular fat of 5.6 per cent.
His scrotal circumference was 47cm, while semen motility was 95pc and morphology 92pc.
Purchaser Janet Newlands said as well as looking at a bull phenotypically, she always looked under the skin, especially as a seedstock producer, and Sledgehammer delivered on both accounts.
"He'll be used for stud duties, and I'll take him to Beef too," she said.
The sire prospect purchased by Wayne and Ingrid York, Karragarra Simmentals, Elite Sweepstake was also homozygous polled and black, and at 21 months weighed 860kg.
His EMA was 151sq cm, backed up with P8 and rib fat measurements of 9 and 6mm, IMF statistics of 4.7pc, and a scrotal circumference of 41cm.
The York Cattle Co, operating online, also bought a bull offered by guest vendor St Pauls Genetics, Henty, NSW, paying $16,000 for 15-month-old St Pauls Timekeeper, double polled and homozygous black.
The top price for the southern stud was $22,000, paid by AR and KD Mills of Adavale, Boggabilla, NSW for St Pauls Surfing, 24 months, double black and double polled.
His sire was Bonnydale Nukara, the number one black Simmental registered bull for the last two years, known for his low birthweight and high calving ease offspring.
Stud principal Bill Cornell said Reece Mills had purchased females from him at another sale and liked what they'd done, so came to see the bulls as well.
They also successfully bidded for St Pauls Talisman, aged 16 months.
St Pauls Genetics, who supplied females to Elite when they were restocking, also took part in last year's sale, sending weaner bulls up to grow out at Meandarra.
The sale concluded with 45 of the 49 bulls offered by Glen Waldron and Kim Groner sold under the hammer, or 92pc, and an average of $11,467.
Within that, St Pauls Genetics averaged $10,167, selling 12 of 13 bulls, also a 92pc clearance rate.
In the words of auctioneer Josh Heck, it was an outstanding result in trying conditions.
Last year's sale saw a top price of $40,000, an average price of $17,818, and 100pc clearance of 44 bulls.
Mr Waldron said it was good to see value at the sale for buyers.
"Both the top bulls were out of cows that have been very good for us - I thought they'd go close to the top," he said. "
Thirty-six operations registered to bid on the grounds and seven were registered online.
Peter and Lexie Dodson, Hivesville, bought four bulls at the sale for an average $7000, and Longreach's Willsdown Pastoral finished with five bulls for an average $6800.
