Elite Cattle Co equal top priced bull bound for Beef 2024

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
August 31 2023 - 8:00pm
The equal top priced Elite Cattle Co bull, with co-stud principal Glen Waldron, purchaser Janet Newlands, auctioneer Josh Heck, and co-stud principal Kim Groner. Picture: Sally Gall
The two bulls that topped the Elite Cattle Co bull sale at Meandarra on Thursday are both bound for stud duties, with one at least likely to be part of the Beef 2024 stud cattle judging.

