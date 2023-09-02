Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Boonah State High School showcases agriculture program with new event

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
September 2 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Both agriculture and hospitality students were involved in the running of the Paddock to Plate event. Pictures: Incmil Photography
Both agriculture and hospitality students were involved in the running of the Paddock to Plate event. Pictures: Incmil Photography

Boonah State High School has set a high bar for school-based agriculture programs, showcasing the passion and talent of both current and past students at their inaugural Paddock to Plate event last Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.