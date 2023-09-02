Boonah State High School has set a high bar for school-based agriculture programs, showcasing the passion and talent of both current and past students at their inaugural Paddock to Plate event last Thursday.
Agriculture students and cattle club members worked on feed trials with the steers and then chose the best beast for the event, as well as working with chef, and past student, Elliot Platz, to grow produce for the night.
Year 11 and 12 hospitality students and teachers worked with Mr Platz to plan the menu and then prepare all meals, and he said he was blown away by the level of food that was produced by the students.
Industrial tech and design students worked with staff to build a grain feeder for the agriculture faculty, also producing bespoke breadboards that were auctioned off with meat trays of the unused beef from the school beast.
As part of the process, students were also able to see the butchering process firsthand, which was completed by a local butcher, and learn about carcases and different meat cuts.
Event coordinator Kelly Skewes said the overall aim of the night was to showcase the talent of the students and build industry partnerships for student employment in the future.
"We obviously have a lot of students who are interested in agriculture and going down that pathway, but they've seen that the field of ag is bigger than just being on the farm," she said.
"You have your construction and engineering that come into it makes sure that you've got the correct resources to be able to feed and look after your animals.
"Then you need to work with the hospitality chain to make sure you're giving them the products that they need.
"We've got students who, after seeing those carcases being broken down, are really interested to get into that butcher trade.
"So it's really piqued the interest of quite a few students in the program."
Head of trade and industry at Boonah SHS, Aidan Richters said there were currently over 100 students participating in agriculture as a subject across grades 10, 11 and 12, with an expansion into grade nine happening next year, and 30 members of the cattle club.
Mr Richters said the event's point of difference was the emphasis on collaboration with local businesses and showcasing local produce.
"We're definitely not the first school that's done paddock to plate type events, but we are unique in the way that everything we've sourced here is local," he said.
"The other thing we push is to have our past students involved, as well as lots of local businesses from our community."
Ms Skewes said the event sold out to a crowd of local industry partners and there are plans to open the event to the general community next year.
"We've already got people that are pounding at the door saying how can we be involved for next year?" she said.
"The local businesses and the local community are just really getting behind the whole agriculture push that we have at the school, as well as the industry pathways.
"It's not only giving our students experiences while they're here at school, but hopefully keeping them local once they finish school, so we're keeping those skills in our communities."
