Players in the beef supply chain, such as buyers, butchers and processors, are always looking for ways to get more bang for their buck, and one way to do that is produce cattle with high yielding carcases.
That is something that the Connor family of Timbrel Cattle Co have been able to achieve through years of careful genetic selection, pivoting to meet market conditions, and an overall dedication to breeding quality cattle.
Terry and Susan Connor run both a stud and commercial cattle operation at Nine Mile near Rockhampton.
Their recent success included winning champion lean meat yield at the Central Queensland Carcase Classic with a 17-month-old purebred, grassfed Brahman steer, which Terry described as "pretty damn exceptional".
The carcase showed a lean meat yield percentage of 63.56 per cent, which was around six per cent better than the lowest yielding carcase entry.
Considering that would mean 18 kilograms of more saleable meat from a 300 kilogram carcase, the award is essentially highlighting the value for money in that carcase.
Mr Connor said he was shocked to have won the award, particularly with a purebred animal, up against some strong competition from crossbred entries, including a high number of tropically adapted flatback cattle.
When the award was announced, Mr Connor said others recalled his "jaw dropping" in surprise.
The family also had a Brahman cross steer place fifth in class one, for a single grassfed trade steer or heifer, up against a huge field of 51 assorted breeds.
This wasn't the first time the Connors have been in the winners' circle, having won the champion grassfed steer with a purebred Brahman steer in 2014, and taking out the led steer hoof class in 2016.
In their commercial operation, the Connors use Angus and Blonde D'Aquitaine bulls over their Brahman cows, and have seen some solid results.
Mr Connor said he begun integrating Blonde D'Aquitaine genetics after seeing the exceptional results of steers exhibited by Gympie producer Terry Nolan, which were bred from Blonde bulls over Brahman cows, bred in the Far-North on coastal country.
"I do love the blonde cross," he said.
"I asked Terry what those steers were and he said they were Blonde D'Aquitaine over Brahman cows from Mareeba and I couldn't believe it, so then I went bought some Blonde D'Aquitaine bulls.
"They're the crossbreds that I've been doing pretty well with in carcase competitions."
Mr Connor said that while the Brahman cattle were holding their own in a carcase sense, it was also important to appreciate the unique attributes of the breed, including heat and parasite tolerance.
Running a smaller scale herd, he said genetic selection was incredibly important and had been something which they have focused heavily on in order to continue raising the bar with their cattle.
"I'm always looking at my breeding program," he said.
"Being a smaller operation, you've got to be pretty focused.
"You've got to have good selections, and that's what I want to pride myself on, is having good quality cattle and good quiet cattle, that's the main thing."
Commercially, the Connors sell their cattle as weaners, having previously targeted the Jap Ox market.
"We used to try and keep them through to Jap Ox thinking that was where our premium money was, but then there was one year when it was really dry and we sent them straight off their mothers and we made more money there," he said.
"They're good and sappy then, and if you ever look at the prices of the cattle, usually that 300 to 400 kilos is a pretty good bet."
Despite a dry winter in the region, Mr Connor said the season had been kind to them.
"It's probably the best year I've ever had, feed wise," he said.
"I've got grass up to my knees."
