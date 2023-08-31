Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Barambah fatality after semi-trailer carrying farm produce runs off the road

Updated August 31 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.
File picture.

A man believed to be the driver of a semi-trailer carrying farm produce has been killed in an accident on the Burnett Highway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.