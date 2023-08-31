A man believed to be the driver of a semi-trailer carrying farm produce has been killed in an accident on the Burnett Highway.
Police reports indicate the accident happened sometime before 2am on August 31 after the truck, travelling southbound, left the roadway near the intersection with Kilcoy Murgon Road.
Forensic Crash Unit Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash and confirm the identity of the man, believed to be the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Police would like to speak to any witnesses or anyone with relevant footage from that vicinity overnight.
