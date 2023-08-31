A total of 116 cattle entries were seen from 18 exhibitors at the Moura Coal and Country Festival on Saturday August 19.
The junior events were also hotly contested, with 52 junior entries.
The Hanson family showed continued their show circuit success, taking out most successful exhibitor.
Most successful exhibitor: Bullakeana Brangus, Hanson Family, Theodore.
Grand champion interbreed female: Hamilton Park Quote, Romagnola Beef Genetics, Matt and Anna Ahern, Bulala, Roma.
Grand champion interbreed bull: Bullakeana Volte, Bullakeana Brangus, Hanson Family, Theodore
Grand champion led steer and led heifer: Archie and Poppy, Werth Family, Bracklyn, Moura.
Champion parader: Trey Lawrie, Westwood, 11 years old.
Junior highest overall aggregate award: Cody Killalea, St Brendan's College Yeppoon.
The Hanson family of Bullakeana Brangus stud once again dominated the show ring at Wowan on Saturday, August 26.
Remy Streeter, Palmvale Brahmans and Droughtmasters, Mt Slopeaway, Marlborough was tasked with judging the 85 head, with the help of associate judge Georgie Spencer, Yeppoon.
Junior champion bull: FBC T Profit Manso (Brahman), W and T Fenech, Fenech Brahmans T Division, Wowan. Reserve: Bullakeana Volt (Brangus), Hanson Cattle Co, Bullakeana Brangus, Theodore.
Senior champion bull: MCL Yeti (Brahman), C and J McLennan, MCL Brahmans, Goovigen.
Junior champion female: Bullakeana Winning Star (Brangus), Hanson Cattle Co, Bullakeana Brangus, Theodore. Res: 2AM Relena 8816 (Brahman), Dodson Family, Banana.
Senior champion female: Bullakeana Vovo (Brangus), Hanson Cattle Co, Bullakeana Brangus, Theodore. Res: Bonox Bree B1415 (Brangus), D and M Lamb, Banana.
Breeders group: MCL Brahmans, Goovigen.
Supreme exhibit: Bullakeana Vovo (Brangus), Hanson Cattle Co, Bullakeana Brangus, Theodore.
Grand champion led steer: Harvey (Speckle Park), George Tucker, Mt Morgan.
Grand champion led commercial heifer: Custard (Red Brangus), Trey Lawrie, Westwood.
Champion junior parader: Miss Adison Dodson, Banana, 9 years old.
A Hereford female exhibited by Traveston Downs Herefords dominated the field of 73 head at the Mary Valley show on Saturday, August 18, taking out supreme exhibit of show.
She impressed David Harch, Danarla Brahmans, Wooroolin, who was tasked with judging the competitive field.
Junior and grand champion bull: Rangeview Eaton (Droughtmaster), Rangeview Droughtmasters, Traveston. Reserve: Yabba-Do Tenacious 7T28 (Brangus), Yabba-Do Brangus, Kandanga.
Senior champion bull: Thommo Saloon (Droughtmaster), Thommo Droughtmasters, Widgee.
Junior and grand champion female: Traveston Downs Tina T001 (Hereford), Traveston Downs Herefords, Traveston. Res: AHS True Lady (Gelbvieh), ASH Gelbviehs, Tuchekoi.
Senior champion female: Yabba-Do Suductive 7S8 (Brangus), Yabba-Do Brangus, Kandanga . Res: Devon Court Ruth R003 (Hereford), Traveston Downs Herefords, Traveston.
Supreme exhibit: Traveston Downs Tina T001 (Hereford), Traveston Downs Herefords, Traveston.
Champion led steer: Kilkivan High Joker (Limousin), Kilkivan State High School.
Champion junior judge: Chloe Andreassen, Glenwood, 22 years old.
Champion junior parader: Abigail Holt-Grundon, Tuchekoi, 15 years old.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.