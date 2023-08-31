Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Around the ring: Wowan, Mary Valley, and Moura Coal and Country Festival

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
August 31 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Champion junior parader 11-year-old Trey Lawrie from Westwood with Chief Steward Vicki Hanson. Picture: Supplied
Champion junior parader 11-year-old Trey Lawrie from Westwood with Chief Steward Vicki Hanson. Picture: Supplied

Bullakeana Brangus bag wins at Moura Coal and Country Festival 

A total of 116 cattle entries were seen from 18 exhibitors at the Moura Coal and Country Festival on Saturday August 19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.