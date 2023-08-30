The Gauld family of Moongana Santa Gertrudis, Drillham, have continued to raise the bar, smashing last year's sale record top price to set a new personal best at their annual bull sale in Rolleston on Thursday.
Overall, all 51 bulls sold for a total sale clearance of 100 per cent, achieving an average of $15,392 and gross of $785,000.
Stud principals Cyril and Denise Gauld didn't have to wait long to see their new record, as lot 3, Moongana Quantum 3766, was knocked down to the Knudsen family, Chinchilla, for $80,000, as their sole purchase of the sale.
The polled scurred sale-topper was a 25-month-old son of Brookside Anzac 3308, out of Moongana J2453, and weighed in at 1026 kilograms, with an EMA of 148 square centimetres, IMF of 5.7 per cent, scrotal circumference of 42 centimetres. morphology of 79 per cent, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 16 and 10 millimetres, respectively.
The top price surpassed their previous record of $65,000, which was set at last year's sale, twice, one of which was also purchased by the Knudsens.
Bulls went to buyers across Queensland, down to New South Wales and South Australia, and up into the Northern Territory, including the second-top-priced sire, lot 17, Moongana Quaintly 3772, who sold for $34,000 to Alice Springs outfit, TLC Pastoral.
Also a 25-month-old son of Brookside Anzac 3308, the polled bull out of Moongana J2441 weighed 962kg, with a 130sq cm EMA, 6.2pc IMF, 41cm scrotal circumference, morphology of 89pc, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 23 and 12mm, respectively.
There was plenty of support from Central Queensland buyers, including the Fairweather family of Rolleston, who took home seven bulls to average $10,571, and the Copping family, also of Rolleston, who secured four bulls at an average price of $6750.
