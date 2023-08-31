Monto market softer

There were 707 head yarded for this week's fat and store sale at Monto.
Agents reported the market had softened across a few categories in line with other selling centres on the back of the current dry conditions.
Cattle were sourced from the local areas as well as the Boyne Valley, Harrami and Thangool.
Droughtmaster cows sold to 166.2c/kg at 695kg to return $1155.09.
Droughtmaster cows sold to 166.2c at 535kg to return $889.17.
Droughtmaster cross cows sold to 168.2c at 611kg to return $1028.17.
Brahman steers sold to 252.2c at 421kg to return $1061.76.
Droughtmaster steers sold to 266.2c at 333kg to return $886.45.
Simmental cross steers sold to 270.2c at 298kg to return $805.53.
Angus steers sold to 308.2c at 245kg to return $755.09.
Charolais cross steers sold to 268.2c at 262kg to return $704.03.
Charbray cross heifers sold to 216.2c at 392.50kg to return $848.59.
Brangus heifers sold to 235c at 320kg to return $752.98.
Speckle Park heifers sold to 202.2c at 246kg to return $499.07.
Brahman bull sold to 181.2c at 620kg to return $1123.44.
Santa Gertrudis bull sold to 195c at 815kg to return $1589.25.
