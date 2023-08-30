Queensland Country Life
RFDS charity grain-fed bullocks sell well at Dalby

August 31 2023 - 9:00am
Numbers drop at Dalby
The supply of stock at Dalby reduced by 2381 head to 4763 on Wednesday.

