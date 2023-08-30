Numbers drop at Dalby

The supply of stock at Dalby reduced by 2381 head to 4763 on Wednesday.
Included in the lineup this week was the annual Queensland Country Life pen of charity steers for the RFDS.
The good panel of export buyers in attendance included southern operators and not all the regular feed and trade buyers were present.
The better end of the light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock experienced fair demand and the remainder of the yearling steers and heifers averaged 12c to 25c/kg less.
However most of the cows sold very close to the levels of the previous week.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 326c, with a large sample at 300c/kg.
Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 298c to 302c with sales to 320c/kg.
Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 309c with most from 290c to 300c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock made to 220c and averaged 177c with poor quality lines at 159c/kg.
Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 191c to 226c and sold 250c/kg.
Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 236c and made to 266c with a handful to the trade at 280c/kg.
The pen of certified grain-fed bullocks with the proceeds going to the RFDS made to 361c/kg to return $2540/head.
The remainder of the bullocks averaged from 262c to 271c/kg.
Medium weight 2 score cows to processors averaged 178c and made to 197c/kg.
Heavy weight 3 score cows averaged 206c and the best of the heavy weights made to 228c to average 224c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls made to 238c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.