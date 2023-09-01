Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Young Clifton stud breeder working on his next broad ribbon

Linda Mantova
By Linda Mantova
September 2 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young Santa Gertrudis breeder, Gus Hutchinson, has big plans for the future of his fledgling stud on Queensland's Southern Downs. Picture supplied
Young Santa Gertrudis breeder, Gus Hutchinson, has big plans for the future of his fledgling stud on Queensland's Southern Downs. Picture supplied

When Gus Hutchinson isn't concentrating on breeding the next Ekka champion, he is an apprentice sparkie, with big plans for his fledgling stud at Clifton on the Southern Downs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linda Mantova

Linda Mantova

Journalist

Ag Features and Special Publications

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.