When Gus Hutchinson isn't concentrating on breeding the next Ekka champion, he is an apprentice sparkie, with big plans for his fledgling stud at Clifton on the Southern Downs.
At just 19 years of age, Gus is certainly one to watch within the Santa Gertrudis breed.
And with his sights set firmly on Beef Australia 2024, he is keen to take his first team to the premier beef cattle show in the country.
Gus has broad ribbons on his radar, after tasting success in his first year of showing at the Brisbane Royal (Ekka) in 2022, winning the Grand Champion Santa Gertrudis bull with Ribbleton Steve.
The grandson of 2015 grand champion Santa Gertrudis bull at the Ekka, Wavehill Jager, Steve sold later that year at the Santa Central sale for $20,000 and Gus was thrilled.
He established Ribbleton Santa Gertrudis stud in 2018, along with his parents, Matt and Nicole, and with two Southern Downs blocks at Clifton and Nobby, the Hutchinson's now run approximately 40 registered stud females on a total of 200 hectares.
Gus said his parents had previously operated a commercial herd of 350 Santa Gertrudis females, before the drought forced them to cut back to around 50 head.
"We graded up from our commercial herd and that's when I pushed for us to start our own stud with 40 S bar classified heifers, which are the foundation of Ribbleton," he said.
"We bred one bull from a successful AI of Wavehill Jager, and we are also looking to buy a bull this year."
Steve's full brother, Texas, will lead the Ribbleton team for Beef next year, and Gus said they would hopefully sell him later in 2024.
"We are planning to take a team of 5-8 to Rocky including a cow and calf and some heifers," Gus said.
Now in his second year of an electrical apprenticeship in Toowoomba, Gus said his dad was keen for him to have a trade to fall back on.
"I do love my job, but I also love the Santa Gertrudis cattle. We hope to breed bulls of muscle, and I personally like hooded eyes in a bull. We also like them long and deep, with a dark cherry red coat," he said.
"I think the Santa cattle just stand out. Dad and I were at the Ekka watching the interbreed judging, and when all the breeds were lined up the Santa Gertrudis just stood out with their shiny slick cherry red coats - I love them."
Having attended the annual Santa Gertrudis Youth Camp at Warwick since he was eight years old, this year was Gus' first as a leader.
"I really want to give back to the breed and the young ones coming through," he said.
"I'd also really like to grow our stud, with the ultimate goal being to offer 20 quality bulls annually."
