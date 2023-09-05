With a white blaze on his forehead and one white sock, a stallion affectionately known as Axle is continuing to do his former owner, legendary horseman Ken May, proud on the challenge and campdraft circuit.
Mr May died earlier this year aged 69 after a long period of ill health and after suffering a severe stroke in August, 2019.
Axle, aka Rosie's Lethal's Return, was one of Mr May's prize competition horses and he has continued to be loaned by Mr May's partner, Anita Martin, to father and daughter duo, Kaycee and Allan Wallen.
And, according to Kaycee, Axle is one very special horse.
Kaycee said she and her father met Ken May through competing at challenges many years ago.
"We all looked up to him. He was an incredible horseman, a legend as many would say. He helped and trained many people to ride," she said.
When Mr May got sick, Axle was loaned to another person for competition work and campaigning and then was sent for breeding for three years.
Kaycee said Ken rang us up when he got really sick and asked if we would take him and campaign him.
"It gave Ken something to look forward to and it made him happy that his pride and joy was out there doing something and doing it well," she said.
At 14.3 hands and 11 years old, Axle is, according to Kaycee, "a big bay fella" who's all muscle.
"He's a pretty special horse and he came from a pretty special man. Ken did an absolutely amazing job on him... we break in and train a lot of our own horses and we do a very good job, but this horse is hard to explain, " she said.
"It's like I needed him in my life as he's really taught me so much and gives me so much enjoyment. All I can say is 'he's just incredible'... I am very, very lucky. I am only a little young lady and he's a big boy, but he looks after me really well like a Grandpa."
The disability support worker and show horse rider from Mount Tarampa, near Gatton, Kaycee competes on Axle in the Rookie division of Challenges while her father rides him in the Opens. Kaycee also rides him in campdrafts in the Novice and Open divisions.
At the recent Cloncurry Stockman's Challenge and Campdraft, Axle and Mr Wallen got a second in the Open Challenge while Kaycee and Axle just missed out in the Rookie finals.
At the Dalby Stockman's Challenge & Campdraft this week, Kaycee will compete on Axle in the Rookies competition. He is also entered with Mr Wallen in the Open Challenge, and will again compete with Kaycee in the Novice and Open Campdraft.
Kaycee said she was definitely hoping for a win in Dalby.
"Fingers crossed I am hoping to do well...Ken should be riding with me so that should be good," she said.
Ken May was the last person to ride Axle at a Cloncurry Challenge before this year's event so as a tribute to Mr May, Mr Wallen tipped his hat while in the ring after competing on Axle by way of a farewell to their old friend.
The 25-year-old said it was definitely a heartfelt moment at Cloncurry this year that was captured by photographer, Jo Thieme, who also knew Ken.
After his death in May, respected horseman Ian Francis said Mr May inspired and mentored many of Australia's top horse men and women.
"He is a lifelong horseman and one of the pioneers of the Australian Stockman's Challenge movement," he said.
Since 1972, Mr May was a professional horse instructor and was the inaugural senior horse instructor for 12 years at Longreach Pastoral College, where he was instrumental in putting together the equine curriculum.
After he left Longreach Pastoral College, Mr May and his partner, Anita Martin, ran horsemanship, cattle work, and colt starting clinics around Australia.
