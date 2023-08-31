Peter Pullos knows quality when he sees it, and that's why he has recently invested in top Dundee Santa Gertrudis genetics.
Mr Pullos and his wife, Pam, operate Killarney Park Grazing at Tambo, where they run 500 Santa Gertrudis breeders on their 7290 hectare property, taking over from Pam's father, Ray Mayne, who had Santa Gertrudis for the last 40 years.
They purchased the second top priced bull at last year's Western Downs Santa Gertrudis Bull sale, at Dalby, paying $42,500 for Dundee Royal 411, from the respected Dundee Santa Gertrudis stud, owned by Kym and Duncan McMaster, at Whetstone, Inglewood.
Mr Pullos said he had received a recommendation from Matt Sargood, Drensmaine Stud, Tambo, who purchased one of Dundee's sires at the 2020 sale for the top price of $20,000.
"Matt recommended we come to Dalby and buy a stud sire from Dundee, as he was super impressed by his Dundee bull," he said.
Mr Pullos has never regretted his decision, and said he was attracted to Dundee Royal due to his breeding heritage.
"His breeding goes back to lines that we have followed for a long time in Raytek and Moongana, and he was by far the best bull at the sale. He was a well grown bull, carrying a good fat cover without looking fat, very well muscled, and had all the raw data figures to go with his looks. He had a nice slick coat and was very alert," he said.
Dundee Royal has since been put to work over two lots of Mr Pullos' classified S bar heifers, as part of his grading up process, with Royal's first calves on the ground last week.
Mr Pullos said Royal had proven to be a very active bull in the paddock and was always looking for something to do, coupled with a great temperament.
"We are just in the process of upgrading our herd and getting the association to classify our heifers with the idea of forming our own stud down the road a bit," he said.
"Last year we were looking for a bull to put with our S bar classified heifers and that's when we bought the best bull we could find."
With 150 S bar classified heifers at present, the Pullos' have their sights set on a line of S classified cows, and Dundee Royal is helping them in their quest.
"After a couple of months off he's freshened up and ready to go again, chasing cows up and down the fence."
The McMaster family will once again be supporting this year's Western Downs Santa Gertrudis sale in Dalby on September 8, with a quality draft of two top sires, and twenty 2022 replacement yearling heifers. Four paddock bulls, of similar quality, are available at Cecil Plains.
After 36 years at their Inglewood property, Whetstone, the McMaster's are relocating their stud to Dananbilla, near Young, with the move currently underway, and the Dundee herd very much in transition.
"As we don't have the paddock space yet, we reluctantly are offering our 2022 replacement yearling heifers at the upcoming sale in Dalby," Mr McMaster said.
"We are, however, still passionate about breeding good bulls and just last week invested $20,000 in the top-priced Glenalbyn sire, Glenalbyn Schooner S885, who was Reserve Senior Champion bull at the 2023 Sydney Royal," he said.
The McMasters were attracted to Schooner due to his bloodlines, temperament, and coat type.
"He will complement our females well with his great weight gain, tight sheath, dark colour, and good statistics," Mr McMaster said.
"This bull has performed well on the show circuit and in every other aspect."
The Dundee prefix is renowned for quality, with the McMaster's breeding bulls for over 40 years, utilising genetics originally from Barbara Plains and Pampoola, with sire injections from King Ranch, Rosevale, Canowindra, Kendare, Moongana, and Watasanta.
"We were thrilled to have topped the 2020 sale and had the 2nd top-priced bull in 2022, so are looking forward to another great result this year," Mrs McMaster said.
