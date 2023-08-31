Sue and Herb George believe there is nothing more satisfying then presenting a quality line of Santa Gertrudis cattle to the Roma saleyards.
The 900 kilometre trip is well worth it according to the George's who regularly truck feeder steers to market at the Maranoa selling centre.
The couple has been producing commercial Santa Gertrudis on their 32,390 hectare property, Glen Valley, at Jundah, for the past thirty years, and believe there is no better breed for constitution and adaptability.
"We would normally run about 500 breeders up here but at the moment have about 380 due to the ordinary season," Mrs George said.
"We've had just over half of our average rainfall this year, and last year we were late getting rain so sold all our cows and kept our heifers."
With an average rainfall of 300mm, the George's have seen a lot of dry times on their mix of Channel country which joins the Thomson river, outback country, spinifex and mulga.
Mr George is the fifth generation of his family to graze cattle on their Jundah district property, which has been in the family since 1896.
Traditionally buying their bulls from the annual Brisbane Valley Santa Gertrudis bull sale held at Toogoolawah, the George's are looking to purchase half a dozen sires for their predominantly Santa Gertrudis herd at this year's sale on September 13.
"We will be looking for a good sound bull with plenty of muscling, and polled if we can get it," Mrs George said.
"We've bought bulls from all the studs in that sale, except one, as it provides us with good quality bulls that haven't got as higher price tags, and they do the job for us," she said.
Trading as Glen Valley Pastoral Company, the George's produce for the EU feeder market, turning steers off as weaners or trade steers, at around the 280-350 kilogram weight range, depending on the season.
"We were selling them privately prior to 2000, but now we tend to sell through the Roma saleyards, as they were the only saleyards for a long time," Mrs George said.
"We join from Anzac Day to August, calving early February, weaning about Sept/Oct and we do 3/4 rounds of mustering each year, branding in April/May/June, again depending on the season."
The George's believe the Santa Gertrudis have a great constitution, and adapt well to their country.
"They are very hardy, good mothers, have a lovely temperament, and have good feed conversion and weight gain. They seem to perform well in any environment," Mrs George said.
"There's nothing better than looking at a paddock full of cherry reds," she said.
"Putting out an even line of red cattle is very satisfying, and that's what we aim for and turn off the best article we can."
