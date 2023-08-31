Santa Gertrudis tick all the boxes for Richmond cattle producer, Betty Witherspoon.
She has been through some hard times on the land, and believes Santa Gertrudis are the most resilient breed of cattle she has encountered.
Miss Witherspoon has been using Santa Gertrudis bulls in her commercial herd for more than 20 years, and really can't fault them.
Lightly stocked at present due to the season, Miss Witherspoon and her partner, Cecil Stainkey, are currently running 400 head on their 9716 hectare property, Maroola.
"We went from March 12 to July with no rain, but did receive 70mm in July which was good enough to grow a bit of Mitchell grass, and that will be enough moisture to get us through to November," she said.
"We run pretty well all straight Santa Gertrudis, with a little tiny bit of Shorthorn but not a lot.
"We keep a bit of Shorthorn in our cross to help with fertility."
Miss Witherspoon said she has been purchasing her bulls from the Greenup family at Rosevale Santa Gertrudis stud, Jandowae, for close to 15 years.
"They do very well here, and the ones we pick are quiet," she said.
"We also select them based on their EBV's and we pick sleek coated ones so they handle the heat a lot better. This comes into play especially at calving time."
Miss Witherspoon is attracted to the weight gains achieved by her Santa Gertrudis cattle, and believes they "perform well" on her open blacksoil, Flinders and Mitchell grass country.
"We grow the weaners up to steers and sell them normally at around 300-350 kilograms into the feeder market," she said.
"Some go as far as Dubbo. We put them on Auctions Plus and they go to wherever the best buyer is.
"Last year we sold 310kg steers for $2300, which is terrific money.
"You get a good line of nice red Santa cattle and they sell well: People love them."
Miss Witherspoon said she appreciated the wonderful advice and support she received from David Greenup at Rosevale stud.
"We will be sticking with him and with Santas," she said.
"We get a lot of dry times and you just have to cut back to suit the season.
"Sometimes you might run 1200 head on this place, but most times we have less due to the dry seasons."
Last year, Miss Witherspoon only received 200mm of rain for the year and it came in small falls.
"We had one fall of 40mm and the rest was all small stuff. We always have a few good years, followed by a few bad ones," she said.
Miss Winterspoon recalls the heartbreak of losing 550 head, more than half of her herd, in the Monsoon trough of January/February 2019, which devastated vast areas throughout northern and far northern Queensland, affecting 39 local councils.
"Our annual average is 400mm, but we haven't seen that since 2019 when we got washed away during the Monsoon, and we really haven't had a decent amount of rain since," she said.
"That didn't do this country any good, as we got 725mm in a week and it killed everything and drowned everything.
"It washed all the top soil away and the fences and everything else went with it."
Miss Witherspoon said a lot of their cattle died of pneumonia.
"It was our first rain after the drought and all our cattle were being fed, but when the monsoon hit we couldn't get out to feed them for ten days," she said.
"The cattle were so traumatised they didn't know how to get to water.
"Unless you took them to water, they stayed there and perished.
"Some of them we carted water to with a motorbike and a bucket and the next day we drove them down to the dam or a creek, but some were already dead when we got there.
"Because we had hay in our shed the helicopter came the next day, and we started to drop them hay but they couldn't walk to water.
"They ate the hay alright, but they still died as they couldn't get to water. It was a real kick in the guts I tell you."
Receiving compensation through the Federal Government's Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements program, Miss Witherspoon said it was a terrible blow to her seed stock, but she emphasised that the Santa Gertrudis "held up better than other breeds".
"Thanks to Scott Morrison helping us out, eventually we got back on our feet, but we haven't been back to full stocking rates since," she said.
Miss Witherspoon said with her compensation she was able to start the restocking process, when she purchased 56 replacement registered and commercial cows from Rosevale.
Having been a cattlewoman since she was a young girl, Mrs Witherspoon said the devastation of all that rain was one of the worst things she has lived through, and hopes never to see it again.
However, she is currently facing a scourge of a different form.
"We have had a rat plaque since October last year, and they have really bred up in the last 2-3 months from Richmond through to Julia Creek," Miss Witherspoon said.
"We had forage sorghum undersown with oats, which we would normally get about 255 bales off, but in February we only got 55 bales. They nearly wiped it out," she said.
Miss Witherspoon is currently waiting and hopeful that the market will improve before she sells any stock.
"It usually jumps a bit in October, so we might sell a few if prices come good," she said.
