Three red Brahman stud breeders were on hand to support the Wilson and Sweetland families for their first solo outing at the Roma saleyards.
Between them, the Dalh family of Brolga Gully red Brahmans at Baralaba, Mark and Tarsh Allen of Kariboe red Brahmans, Thangool, and Margaretta Morgan, Walubial red Brahmans, Condamine, secured four bulls from the Samari Plains bull sale.
However, it was Winton's D Elliott Investments, based at Mt Campbell, that paid the top price of $6000, for Sally and Ben Sweetland's Samari S SAL151, a 20-month-old poll bull sired by Boiling Springs Oklahoma.
The bull had a scrotal circumference of 38cm, a marbling score of 4.8, and weighed 682kg.
'Duck' Elliott, operating via AuctionsPlus, also bought Samari Plains Goldsmith, sired by Muan Vandyke, for $5500.
A homozygous poll, he weighed 611kg at 20 months, and had a marbling score of 5.
Mr Elliott said while he mainly runs Brahman-cross cows, he'd be putting his new purchases over Charolais-cross cows.
"I needed a change of bloodlines and looked around to see what was on offer," he said. "I've bought there before."
All other bulls sold went for $5000.
The other commercial buyer was Clancy Stanford of Wycombe.
Speaking on behalf of the families, Sally Sweetland said it was pleasing to see the stud and commercial support for their bulls, saying they'd bought them for a very reasonable price.
The sale finished with seven of the 20 bulls sold, and an average price of $5214.
