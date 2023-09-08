The proceeds raised by the sale of all food and drink from the on-site canteen at the Rolleston Livestock & Grain Selling Complex, from all stud sales held at the venue in 2023, will be donated to a most worthy cause.
As has been tradition since Jeffrey and Alexandra York acquired the business in 2019 a charity organisation has been chosen for this purpose, with Outback Futures to be the recipient of these funds in 2023.
With the Moongana Santa Gertrudis Sale having been held on Wednesday, August 30, there will be three more sales held at the complex by the end of September providing ample opportunities for those attending these sales to donate generously in aid of Outback Futures. The sale slate includes the Carnarvon Classic Droughtmaster Sale on Tuesday, September 19.
Mrs York said this is the third straight year that the Carnarvon Classic sale group has chosen the Rolleston complex for their sale.
"We have capacity to cater for up to 130 people at each of these sales, and I look forward to seeing the stands filled with people for the Carnarvon Classic on sale day."
It was while attending a high tea fundraising event over the last two years at The Ekka, that Mrs York learned about the services provided by Outback Futures, which was founded 10 years ago.
"Outback Futures is determined to be present in isolated areas, offering a broad range of the cutting-edge support that our city cousins have access to," she said.
"Their heart is for the welfare of all of us out here, and for the wellbeing of little communities."
Mrs York said while they have supported a different charity each year, she would love to keep supporting Outback Futures.
"Such is my belief in having relevant support available to keep rural communities strong and alive."
She said to dig deep for Outback Futures.
"If you can't make it for a sale, and would like to donate please contact us."
As a family, with their six children helping when they can, the Yorks strive to provide a personalised, boutique experience for vendors.
"This is reflected in the studs that come here. They're all wonderful studs whose owners strive for excellence."
