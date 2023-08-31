Queensland Country Life
Negotiations continue on irrigation farms with 1000ML of water

By Mark Phelps
August 31 2023 - 1:00pm
A bird's eye view of Sunnygirl and Largo North, which are two exceptional Macintyre Brook properties covering a total area of 1294 hectares and boasting 1000 megalitres of irrigation water. Picture supplied
Negotiations are continuing on the Macintyre Brook properties Sunnygirl and Largo North, after they were passed in at Nutrien Harcourts auction for $6.5 million.

