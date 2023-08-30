The desirability of black Bos taurus sires for northern cattle herds came to the fore at Bonnydale's Queensland sale at Roma on Wednesday.
Collinsville's Dillon Scott of Yacamunda Investments added nine black Simmental and Simangus bulls to various purchases so far this year, while Cloncurry's Hacon & Sons purchased the top priced bull for $14,000, plus three others, for an average $10,000 a head.
The Hacons bought five bulls from last year's sale and their representative Sam Weston, Northern Livestock & Property, said the bulls had been doing well in the north.
"They like the cross these bulls give them, and these will go over composite cows again," he said.
Their top priced purchase, Bonnydale Rawhide T319, had a scrotal circumference of 39cm at 18 months, an eye muscle area of 138 square centimetres, and intra-muscular fat of 5.5 per cent.
The bull weighed 736kg.
Mr Weston described him as well-grown, clean-skinned and quiet, and with the ability to travel the country in the northern environment.
"He's still nice and soft," he said.
Co-stud principal Rob Introvigne said Rawhide was one of his top picks from the line-up, for his weight for age and smoothness.
"He's probably the youngest bull in the sale," he said. "He's got a good spread of figures, for calving ease and birthweight, as well as for marbling, and his grand dam is one of our good cows, so he'll go on to breed good females."
Yacamunda Investments bought the second and third-top bulls, for $13,000 and $12,000.
The first was Bonnydale Rock N Roll T262, who weighed 740kg at 18 months.
He had a scrotal circumference of 43cm, an EMA of 117sq cm, and IMF of 5.1pc.
The $12,000 bull, Bonnydale Nashville T185, 19 months, weighed 724kg, had a scrotal circumference of 38cm, an EMA of 123sq cm, and IMF of 5.8pc.
The average price paid by Yacamunda was $8555.
The other volume buyer was DJ and TE Allen, Albany Downs, Mitchell, who finished the sale with four bulls for an average of $7250.
Breaking down the sale, the black Simmental portion brought an average of $7893 for a clearance of 58pc, while the Simangus averaged $6556 with a clearance rate of 60pc, and the Superblack bulls had a clearance rate of 45pc and an average price of $7400.
Simangus and Superblack bulls each topped at $9000 - Hacon and Sons paid that amount for the Simangus sire prospect Bonneydale SA Klooney T460, while MR & JR Slack of Meandarra bought Superback bull Bonneydale QS355 for that amount.
The sale was down on last year's result, in line with trends, and Mr Introvigne said the declining season no doubt had a lot to do with it.
It recorded an overall average of $7512 and had a 58 per cent clearance, or 43 of 74 bulls sold, but Mr Introvigne was pleased to see a mix of repeat and new clients.
"I think we're getting our bulls out there in Queensland now, and existing clients are having good results, which people notice," he said. "We've had a fair bit of enquiry after the sale."
Another seven bulls were sold at the conclusion of the sale.
