A challenge has been issued by a Western Queensland grazier for Barbie and Ken to come and land on her pink heart helipad.
Barbie and Ken, aka Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, stars of the box office hit movie, Barbie.
Lyn French of Gilberton Station and Gilberton Station Outback Retreat said she had not seen the Barbie movie and did not know who the actors were until a few days ago.
But she said why not challenge them to come visit and land on her pink heart helipad.
After obtaining her chopper license recently, Lyn decided she did not want to land on just any 'ole helipad, she wanted her Robinson R44 to land on a giant pink heart.
When asked why pink, she responded 'why not'.
"I wanted something different and I said to my husband, Rob, 'why not a heart' and he was just like 'are you for real'," she said.
"And, I said 'yea why not a pink one'... the pink represents all rural and remote women."
So, with the help of her husband, her son and a station hand, Lyn got to work and built her pink heart - and she couldn't be happier.
She reckoned her children did not initially embrace her decision to learn to fly a chopper or the idea of the pink heart, but they have since come onboard.
"My grandkids, however, said 'oh Nanny, you're so cool'," she said.
Gilberton Station is a breeding block of 35,612 ha (88,000 acres) with the capacity for 3500 head. The property runs Brahmans. Seven generations of the family have lived on the property, 450km west of Townsville, at the head of the Gilbert River, since 1869.
In 2015, Lyn said the family decided to diversify into tourism opening the five-star, luxury Gilberton Station Outback Retreat.
She said she only had her private chopper license at the moment, but planned to upgrade it so she could eventually ferry retreat guests around the property in the helicopter.
She said her family thought she was a bit crazy at the age of 56 going for a chopper license.
"But, it's been a lifelong dream and I said 'you know what, it's now or never'," she said.
"It took me a couple of months...it was a bit of a hard slog for this 'ole girl on the learning side of things - the flying part was the easy bit, it was the theory that got me, but we got there."
As to how Lyn rates flying a chopper, she reckons "it's 120 per cent out of 100, it means freedom".
She said the chopper was used for station duties at the moment, but she did admit to sometimes getting up in the morning and going a joy flight.
"Never say never - the impossible often becomes the possible with hard work and perseverance," she said.
As an aside, Lyn said pop star, Pink, was also welcome to fly out and pay them a visit after she performed in Townsville in March, next year.
