A quality pen of Santa Gertrudis steers were included in the 5000 head yarding at Dalby on Wednesday morning.
The six steers were highly sought after as part of the Santa Gertrudis Australia and Queensland Country Life win a pen of Santa steers competition, run in the paper for the past four weeks.
They were donated by Rick and Alice Greenup of Greenup Eidsvold Station Santa Gertrudis, Eidsvold and were fed for 100 days at Morgan Pastoral's Whacka Feedlot, near Dalby.
GDL agent Anthony O'Dwyer navigated the spirited bidding war between meatworks buyers before Oakey Beef Exports landed the winning bid of 361.2c/kg for the 703 kilogram bullocks that returned $2540/hd.
JBS were the underbidders.
Competition winner Neil Ryan walked away with half of the $15,240 pen of steers, while the other half share was donated to the Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland Section) who will use it to purchase equipment
Despite the current market conditions, agents reported the price was up to a dollar a kilogram more than prices at Roma the day before.
A delighted Mr Ryan, who had been submitting coupon entries in the competition since it began, said he was in shock when told the news.
He initially thought the announcement of his win was a hoax.
"I never in my wildest dreams thought I would win anything as big and exciting," he said.
Mr Ryan has worked at the nearby Mort and Co, Grassdale Feedlot for the past 15 years in the livestock inductions area and held jobs working with feedlot cattle for the last 35 years.
"I see first hand how well the Santa Gertrudis and Santa cross cattle perform here, they are pretty good cattle," he said.
He and his wife Helen intend to put the proceeds towards buying a new car, and joked they may need to put personalised RFDS number plates on it too.
Santa Gertrudis Australia general manager Chris Todd said the competition had been run for a number of years for a very good cause.
"We are extremely grateful to all members in the past who have generously donated in our previous competitions, and are really appreciative to Rick and Alice Greenup who are participating this year," he said.
"We are also grateful to Morgan Pastoral for the feeding of the winning pen, and to GDL for selling the steers."
RFDS (Queensland section) CEO Meredith Staib said they appreciated the valuable contributions made by the rural sector towards resourcing our lifesaving services.
"We can't thank enough the generosity of the Santa Gertrudis Breeders Australia Association and stud breeders Rick and Alice Greenup for helping us provide the finest care to the furthest corner," she said.
Greenup Eidsvold Station stud principal Rick Greenup took time away from his busy bull sale preparations to watch the cattle sell.
He said he and wife Alice were delighted to provide the pen of Santa Gertrudis steers.
"The RFDS is a wonderful organisation who touches and saves the lives of many in rural Australia," Mr Greenup said.
