With 250 days to go until Beef2024, the key dates for commercial and stud cattle events have been unveiled along with the preliminary program.
The action-packed event will take place over seven days next year from May 5 to 11 at Rockhampton Showgrounds, bringing together leaders, producers, stakeholders, and beef enthusiasts.
Property tours will also take place showcasing key producers in the area between Sunday May 5 until Thursday May 9, with full day and half day tours to be announced.
Beef Australia CEO Simon Irwin said members and sponsors would be able to purchase early bird tickets on October 17, with public tickets on sale from October 31.
"Beef2024 will once again be a monumental gathering that showcases the resilience, innovation, and commitment of the Australian beef community", Mr Irwin said.
"We're proud to present a preliminary program that offers a taste of the exceptional events, content, and experiences that attendees can expect, reinforcing Beef Australia's position as a leading event for the entire Australian beef community."
The Beef2024 event will be the first since Beef2018 to welcome back international visitors.
Access the full preliminary program here.
