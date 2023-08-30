Commercial cattle championship judging - Sunday, May 5 at CQLX from 9am (nominations open November 6, 2023 and close March 15, 2024)

Commercial sale of champions - Monday May 6 at CQLX from 8am

Commercial cattle championship awards dinner - Monday, May 6 from 6:30pm until 10:30pm at The Long Paddock.

Off the lead stud cattle exhibitor meet and greet - Sunday, May 5 from 5:30pm until 8:30pm at Rocky Sports Club.

Stud cattle judging - Tuesday, May 7 and Wednesday May 8 (nominations open December 18, 2023 and close February 6, 2024).

Carcase competition awards dinner - Tuesday May 7 from 7pm until 10pm at the Stadium ( nominations now open).

Stud cattle parade of champions - Thursday, May 9.

Stud cattle interbreed champions - Thursday, May 9 (to take place after parade of champions).

The Gala Beef Ball - Saturday, May 11 from 6pm until late at the Robert Schwarten Pavilion.

