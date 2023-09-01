More than 1000 horse lovers from across the country are expected to saddle up in September for what has been referred to as Kilkivan's very own 'Beef Week for horses'.
Cowgirls Gathering offers three days of competitions with prizes in excess of $20,000, classes, clinics and interactive demonstrations featuring some of the world's best educators.
The event is held at the Kilkivan Showgrounds, north west of Gympie.
Now in its third year, last year's Cowgirls Gathering attracted almost 1000 people through the gates over the three days, with close to 400 camping tickets sold.
Whether you're a dressage diehard, born in a western saddle, or just enjoy riding in your own paddock, founder and director Amanda Loy said Cowgirls Gathering offered an opportunity for all women to immerse themselves in their passion.
"Women often put themselves second or tenth but they're now saying to us, 'this is my one weekend a year and it's the thing I look forward to'," Ms Loy said.
"There's a special feeling you get from Cowgirls Gathering. It's the family you never knew you wanted and it's a community without judgment regardless of what horse you're riding, what gear you're wearing or where you're from."
This year's event is shaping up to be the biggest yet as attendees seek to learn from some of the most revered equestrian professionals including Leah Read, Allan Collett Horsemanship, O'Hanlon Equine and The Empathetic Equine.
The spotlight is also on health and wellbeing - for people and horses - with ice baths, breath work clinics, and masseuses featuring on the program.
Leatherwork, drawing classes and cowgirl cuff and hat band making are just a few of the creative classes on offer.
Cowgirls Gathering runs September 29 to October 1. Tickets can be purchased on the website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.