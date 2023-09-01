Queensland Country Life
Cowgirls Gathering to kick-off in Kilkivan

September 1 2023 - 4:00pm
Cowgirls Gathering founder and director Amanda Loy is hoping to welcome more than 1000 people to this year's gathering at Kilkivan. Picture supplied
More than 1000 horse lovers from across the country are expected to saddle up in September for what has been referred to as Kilkivan's very own 'Beef Week for horses'.

