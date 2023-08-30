Steers hit top of 325c at Roma

A total of 5206 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 270c/kg and averaged 216c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 318c and averaged 279c, steers 280-330kg reached 320c and averaged 279c, and steers 330-400kg reached 325c and averaged 285c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 322c and averaged 281c.
RA and HA Hall sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 325c, reaching $1469 to average $1097.
Wallockatoo Pastoral Co., Wallockatoo, Wandoan, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 322c, reaching $1419 to average $1008.
KJ and JM Pezet, Ardnaree, Charleville, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 320c, reaching $1410 to average $1105.
Moonya Agriculture Pty Ltd, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 318c, reaching $1113 to average $1045.
Jakins Partnership, Callawera, Thallon, sold Angus cross steers to 310c, reaching $1224 to average $895. The Angus cross heifers sold to 172c, reaching $419 to average $419.
PJ and ME Brennan, For Far, Mitchell, sold Charolais cross steers to 308c, reaching $1150 to average $819. The Charolais heifers sold to 210c, reaching $700 to average $428.
Barbara Plains Grazing, Barbara Plains, Wyandra, sold Simbrah steers to 306c, reaching $1015 to average $807. The Simbrah heifers sold to 216c, reaching $572 to average $498.
Scott Ridley, Talegar, Coonamble, sold Brangus steers to 306c, reaching $746 to average $668.
Carbene Grazing, Taemarie, Condamine, sold Ultrablack steers to 288c, reaching $914 to average $834. The Ultrablack heifers sold to 170c, reaching $467 to average $432.
RR and DL Allwood, Gaemond, Yuleba, sold Angus cross steers to 282c, reaching $877 to average $661.
Dalco Pastoral Co., Sugarloaf, Wallumbilla, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 260c, reaching $1985 to average $1713.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 188c and averaged 166c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 228c and averaged 178c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 222c, averaging 187c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 220c, averaging 201c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 256c, averaging 214c.
BM and ND Bauer, Arlington, Augathella, sold Simmental cross heifers to 228c, reaching $683 to average $593.
RD and NJ Statham sold Angus cross heifers to 212c, reaching $835 to average $720.
Cows 330-400kg reached 215c and averaged 139c, cows 400-500kg topped at 225c, averaging 167c, cows 500-600kg topped at 220c, averaging 194c, and cows over 600kg topped at 220c, averaging 201c.
Stanyer Partnership, Coolatah, Charleville, sold Droughtmaster cross cows to 210c, reaching $1155 to average $1008.
Ian Duff, Duffields, Injune, sold Droughtmaster cross cows to 208c, reaching $1237 to average $1084.
RC Business Pty Ltd, Durella, Morven sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 205c, reaching $1217 to average $1109.
