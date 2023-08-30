Weaner steers sell for 322c at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1700 head.
Cattle were drawn from Gogango, Chinchilla, Wandoan, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Goomeri, Booubyjan, Murgon, Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Tiaro, Gin Gin, Rosedale, Miriam Vale, Bundaberg, Ubobo, Lowmead and all local areas.
Milk tooth Angus cross bullocks from Binjour sold for 259c/$1460. Two tooth Angus bullocks from Gin Gin sold for 266c/$1597. Four and six tooth Angus cross bullocks from Biggenden sold for 249c/$1428.
Two to four tooth Droughtmaster cross heifer from Gayndah sold for 248c/$1127. Four and six tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Mundubbera sold for 241c/$1272. Four and six tooth Droughtmaster cross heifer from Mount Perry sold for 245c/$1114.
Angus cross cows from Gayndah sold for 216c/$1243. Droughtmaster cross cows from Mount Perry sold for 208c/$1144. Brangus cows from Wallaville sold for 214c/$1285. Santa cross cows from Wandoan sold for 210c/$1418. Brahman cows from Gogango sold for 204c/$918.
Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Gin Gin sold for 298c/$1173. Milk tooth Santa Gertudis cross steers from Murgon sold for 296c/$1203. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Biggenden sold for 288c/$1227. Milk and two tooth Simmental cross steers from Miriam Vale sold for 296c/$1247. Milk tooth Charolais cross from Mundubbera sold for 300c/$1131.
Santa weaner steers from Lowmead sold for 322c/$783. Santa Hereford cross steers from Wandoan sold for 298c/$799. Santa Gertrudis weaner steers from Ubobo sold for 300c/$487. Droughtmaster cross weaner steers from Chinchilla sold for 278c/$656. Brangus cross weaner steers from Gin Gin sold for 268c/$734.
Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Chinchilla sold for 246c/$1028. Two tooth Charolais cross heifers from Chinchilla sold for 242c/$956. Milk and two tooth Crossbred heifers from Mundubbera sold for 236c/$892.
Santa Hereford cross weaner heifers from Wandoan sold for 210c/$582. Angus cross weaner heifers from Mundubbera sold for 210c/$525. Charolais cross weaner heifers from Chinchilla sold for 206c/$429. Santa cross weaner steers from Binjour sold for 218c/$572.
