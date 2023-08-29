Queensland Country Life
Duaringa crash under police investigation

Updated August 30 2023 - 6:26am, first published 6:21am
File picture
File picture

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Highway, east of Duaringa on Tuesday night.

