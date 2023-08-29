The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Highway, east of Duaringa on Tuesday night.
Initial investigations indicate a Mazda-3 was travelling east on the highway just after 8pm when it crashed with a Toyota Hilux travelling in the opposite direction.
The Mazda-3 burst into flames as a result of the crash and the male driver and only occupant died at the scene.
The male driver of the Hilux was also killed.
A nearby cattle truck at the time of the incident received minor damage and the driver was uninjured.
Anyone who might have witnessed the crash, or who has information, is urged to contact police.
