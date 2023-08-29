'A phenomenal sale' given the declining season is how Terrick Merinos stud principal Chris Turnbull summed up the result at the conclusion of the stud's annual sale at Blackall.
The second sale under the Turnbull's ownership, the stud recorded a top price of $2900, which was $200 better than last year's top price.
This year's average price of $1520 is back slightly on the 2022 average of $1676, but Mr Turnbull said he'd received solid support from repeat buyers, especially for the poll rams on offer.
"I think quality rams just sell well," he said. "The clients know the sheep and know they can make money from them."
Repeat buyers from NSW, David and Joss Cameron, Woolondoon, Burren Junction, who trade as Bungarra Enterprises, were the successful bidders for the top ram, a 15-month-old two-tooth poll Merino with a greasy fleece weight 5.1pc over the average.
At 14 months he weighed 70.5kg and a 17.5 micron fleece, cutting 3.7kg of wool for 4.5 months of growth.
Mr Turnbull described him as a good dual purpose ram and said he'd been bred from a general sire, who had been bred previously through stud joinings, which showed the quality was coming through.
Buying on behalf of the Camerons, Elders wool representative Duncan Ferguson said that as well as having well nourished wool, he like that he was a big upstanding ram.
He purchased a total of two polls and six horned rams for the Camerons, paying an average $1937.
The second top price honour went to Glen and Mary Rogers, Toobrack, Longreach, who entered the sale at lot 48, outlaying $2500 for another poll ram with a general sire, whose GFW was 3.2pc over the average.
Mr Rogers said he was the pick of the sale for their flock, having good body coverage, no horns and an open face.
"Sheep that aren't wool blind do better, and there's less to do at crutching," he said. "Polls are the way the industry's going, and has to go."
Those were also the reasons they outlaid $2400 a head for one of the pairs of rams on offer, finishing with three sheep for an average of $2433, an increase on last year's average of $2050 for four rams.
The volume buyers of the sale were the McDonald family, Albeni Partnership, based at Blackall, who selected 21 rams for an average of $1214.
Rostron Grazing, Alpha, who run sheep at Leichhardt Farms, Aramac outlaid an average $1868 for 16 poll rams.
Elders representative Taylah McWhirter said they wanted well grown rams with pure white wool that were well conditioned for western Queensland.
"They were a credit to the vendor," she said.
The other volume buyer of note was Mims Grazing, Tucson, Longreach who bought 14 rams for an average $1085.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.