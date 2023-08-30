Reduced yarding at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 412 head at Moreton sale on Tuesday.
They said it was a reduced yarding with all classes showing a decline in numbers.
Export cattle sold to a firm market with all processors in attendance.
A small yarding of quality trade sold to a competitive panel of buyers.
Weaner steers and heifers sold to a slightly easier market as dry weather continues to affect buyers' confidence.
Charbray cross weaner steers from Mark Werner sold for 275.2c/kg with a return of $734/hd. RB Toft sold Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers at 201.2c or $626/hd. F O'Shea sold Charolais cross backgrounder steers for 299.2c resulting in $1084/hd.
Emervale sold Charbray feeder steers at 301.2c or $1512/hd as well as 4 tooth pasture ox at 260.2c with a result of $1476/hd. Sam Turner sold Droughtmaster 8 tooth ox for a good result of 240c or $1608/hd.
BM Neumann sold 0/2 Tooth Droughtmaster pasture heifers for 250.2c with an end return of $1163/hd. Allig P/L sold Santa cross medium cows at 217.2c to realise $1229/hd. KDS sold Droughtmaster heavy cows for 224.2c or $1479/hd.
Toogoolawah High School also sold Droughtmaster heavy cows for 220.2c with an end return of $1601/hd. Angus bulls from P Stark had a great result of 249.2c to come in at $2467/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.