While the McKeering Family has experimented with several different breed crosses over the years, Droughtmasters have played a crucial role in their organic breeding program.
Matthew and Sally McKeering, who have been trading as MPM Grazing Pty Ltd since earlier this year, have recently purchased Rydan, a breeder block 75km north west of Emerald, though their home is at Carinya, 26km north east of Alpha.
The McKeering Family has always utilised a mix of breeds, with Matthew, and his brother Ross's, grandparents and parents having used Brafords in the early days at Forrester, near Alpha, where the successful herd began, and still continues there in the family.
"There has been experimentation with Droughtmaster, Brangus, Angus, and other breeds over the years. Ultimately we are looking for an article that is tick tolerant, is strong, fertile, and can perform in dry seasons," Sally said.
When looking at bulls, the McKeerings focus on temperament, frame, and in particular bulls with smaller sheaths.
"Across all breeds, large sheaths often get damaged and with animal welfare being a huge part of today's industry, it is a major factor in bull selection."
Having just finished weaning, the McKeerings are now focused on establishing a controlled mating program on Rydan.
"We should have that all in line in the next year or two," Sally said.
"Fertility is something we scan and research for when deciding which cows need to be culled and this has led to us achieving a conception rate of between 70 to 75 per cent depending on the seasons, but we would still like to see an improvement on that figure."
She said having a fixed mating window makes things easier at weaning time, and that they then know that when they are selling their bullocks to the abattoir, they'll be at the required weights in time.
The McKeerings aim to sell their crossbred bullocks at 330 to 340kg at 24 to 30-months-old, though due to the good seasons they've managed to get a portion of these to 360kg.
"We have just sold the majority of our number ones with the tail of those to be sold in a couple of weeks time. The number twos are growing well, in preparation for sales beginning in the first quarter of 2024."
While the McKeerings usually source Droughtmaster bulls from their neighbours, the Winten family of Kalbar Droughtmasters, Alpha, and Mac and Gayle Shann, Lamont Stud, Cantaur Park, they have attended the Droughtmaster National Sale several times, most recently in 2022.
"It was a bit of a family social outing and we ended up coming home with five bulls, including Sevenangle Oasis.
"We've known Ian and Donna Atthow at Sevenangle Droughtmasters for a long time and they are great people to deal with."
She said Oasis stood out for his temperament.
"He wasn't worried about the big crowd at the sale. He also had a particularly good eye muscle area for a young bull and we liked his body shape and frame.
"He was the last of the bulls we bought on the final day of the sale and we think one of the best.
"We secured him for $5000 towards the end of the sale, which we thought was a bargain at the time and has proven to be true since.
"Oasis has grown well after a season with the heifers and is now in the bull paddock ready for the controlled mating season ahead."
She said there was a great range of bulls at the National Droughtmaster sale.
"Luckily breeders don't all have the same requirements and there were bulls on offer for everyone and from many different areas of the state, which is a bonus if you look for those produced in a similar climate to yours.
"We wish the vendors for the 2023 sale the best of luck."
