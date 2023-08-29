Toowoomba market eases

Cattle numbers at the Toowoomba sale on Monday reduced by 54 head to 224.
Apart from a handful of cows in good condition the continuing dry season across the supply area was reflected in the remainder of the yarding.
Most of the regular buyers were in attendance however one major feeder operator was not active in the market.
Except for a few sales in the steer section prices generally could not maintain the levels of the previous sale.
Very light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 284c to average 269c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 266c to 268c and sold to 282c/kg. A handful of heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 272c to average 267c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers or processors made from 176c to 197c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 208c to 209c and made to 222c/kg.
The best of the cows made to 192c to average 184c some over condition lines made from 144c to 170c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 212c/kg with one returning $2228/head.
Light weight heifers sold open auction made to $320/head and cows and calves sold to $1160/unit.
- MLA
