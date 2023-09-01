Queensland Country Life
Horse ride travels from Toowoomba to Longreach for charity

By Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
September 2 2023 - 6:30am
Leah Freney is the founder and CEO of the charity, the Long Ride. Picture by MCJukes Photography
Leah Freney is the founder and CEO of the charity, the Long Ride. Picture by MCJukes Photography

A horse ride to raise money for charity leaves Toowoomba this morning on an epic 1,200 km journey to Longreach.

