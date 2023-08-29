The Woolooga Select Sire Brahman Bull Sale saw plenty of support from local commercial buyers on Saturday August 26.
Overall, 31 of 44 bulls sold for a sale clearance of 70 per cent, achieving a sale average of $4903.
Top sire of the day was lot 22, Carleesa Geronimo, offered by R and E Aberdein of Carleesa Brahmans, Biggenden. He sold for $16,000 to buyer Vic Deguara of Savannah Brahmans, North Eaton.
The 24-month-old poll scurred son of Elanora Park Apache Man, out of Carleesa 2444, weighed in at 772 kilograms, with an EMA of 132 square centimetres, IMF of 4.5 per cent, scrotal circumference of 35.5 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 11 and nine millimetres, respectively.
LJ and FM Rockemer, Gigoomgan Brahmans sold 10 lots to an average price of $4750.
J and J Bauer, Elanora Park Brahmans, sold lot 1 and lot 4 for an average of $7250.
R and E Aberdein, Carleesa Brahmans, sold Lots 22 to 25 for an average of $7125.
DP and NP Christensen, B and G Glasgow, AC and WR Eastaugh, W and D Iker, and Muan Brahmans all sold lots averaging $4000 per head.
Volume buyers included Samuel Slack, Gayndah, who took home six bulls for an average price of $4500, and RC and CL Ferris, who purchased four bulls averaging $4000.
