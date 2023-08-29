The 24-month-old poll scurred son of Elanora Park Apache Man, out of Carleesa 2444, weighed in at 772 kilograms, with an EMA of 132 square centimetres, IMF of 4.5 per cent, scrotal circumference of 35.5 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 11 and nine millimetres, respectively.