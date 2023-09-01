A painstakingly selected 520-lot draft has been catalogued for the 63rd annual Droughtmaster National Bull Sale being held on Tuesday, September 12, and Wednesday, September 13, from 8.30am each day at CQLX, Gracemere.
Australia's largest Droughtmaster multi-vendor sale will see leading genetics offered by 88 studs from as far south as Delungra, New South Wales, to Julia Creek, north-west Queensland.
Droughtmaster Australia sales and events manager Leigh Eleison said all bulls that have been selected for the 2023 sale have been scanned, vet checked, semen tested, vaccinated, and are ready to work.
"From docility and adaptability to fertility and carcase yield, the Droughtmaster's natural traits underpin its wonderful reputation as an allrounder for multiple markets," Ms Eleison said.
An additional 81 bulls will be offered at this year's sale, which comes on the back of a record 2022 result in which an average of $17,418 was achieved and a record top price of $220,000 was cemented.
Ms Eleison said 45 new buyers were welcomed to the sale last year from across Qld, NSW and Western Australia, with many logging in to bid online as well.
"While 50 bulls sold for $30,000 or more, there was also plenty of value to be had with 182 bulls selling to $10,000, while those with a $20,000 budget would have had the opportunity to make the top bid on 80 per cent of the bulls included in the catalogue," Ms Eleison said.
Those who're unable to attend the 2023 sale in person can livestream the action and bid from home via the Stocklive platform with links to the sale to be made available via the National Bull Sale page within the Droughtmaster Australia website.
All sale lots will be ready for inspection by midday on Sunday, September 10.
From 5.30pm on Monday, September 11, the traditional Drinks with Droughties meet-and-greet will be held at the saleyards with all parties involved with the sale welcome to attend. The 2023 catalogue is online now.
Buyers from the past three years will automatically receive a copy, and those new to the sale can request a copy on the National Bull Sale page.
A freight rebate for buyers of five or more bulls will be offered, as will a personal travel rebate for buyers who live more than 1000km from CQLX.
For pre-sale enquiries please contact selling agents from Elders: Michael Smith, Elders, 0428 541 711, Andrew Meara, 0427 210 634, or Mark Scholes, 0409 694 696. GDL: Josh Heck, 0409 732 676 or Georgie Connor 0428 347 550. Nutrien Ag Solutions: Dane Pearce, 0439 917 428.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.