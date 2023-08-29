There was a range of buyers and spectators around the ring at the Clay Gully and Murdeduke bull sales at CQLX on August 28, with repeat buyers and new faces joining in on the action.
Some buyers commented on the fact they were glad to see some new smaller operations getting in and having a go in the current environment they labelled a "buyer's market".
Elders Rockhampton stud stock agent Mark Scholes said bidding was fairly strong with buyers being selective about what they were looking for on the day.
REPORTS:
