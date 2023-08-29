Queensland Country Life
Clay Gully Simmental and Murdeduke Angus 2023 bull sale photos

By Ellouise Bailey
August 29 2023
There was a range of buyers and spectators around the ring at the Clay Gully and Murdeduke bull sales at CQLX on August 28, with repeat buyers and new faces joining in on the action.

