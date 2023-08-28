Good competition at Eumundi

There were 375 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last Tuesday. There was competition for all descriptions of cattle, resulting in the market holding firm.
Radheath Pty Ltd, Cooroy, sold Charolais and Brahman cross steers for $1260 and $1100. Russell Long, Woolmar, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $780. McIntyre family, Kenilworth, sold Charolais weaner steers for $890.
James and Alyssa Goldman, Mount Mee, sold a pen of Hereford steers for $700. Jason Cleary, Kureelpa, sold Angus cows for $1170 and $1010.
Neil Hughes, Kandanga Creek, sold a Red Brangus bull for $1460. Coolibah Pastoral Co, Flagstone Creek, sold Longhorn cows with young calves at foot for $1120 and $1040.
Jeremy and Rose-Marie Langton, Kureelpa, sold an Angus steer for $1550. Steven Hamilton, Carters Ridge, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $1200. John Roe, Gheerulla, sold Droughtmaster vealer males for $480.
