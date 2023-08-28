Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Charolais weaner steers sell for $890 at Eumundi

Updated August 29 2023 - 11:40am, first published August 28 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Good competition at Eumundi
Good competition at Eumundi

There were 375 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last Tuesday. There was competition for all descriptions of cattle, resulting in the market holding firm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.