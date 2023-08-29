Market steady at Woodford

There were 207 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. All buyers were in operation with the market remaining unchanged.
Channel Country Agricultural Company, Kilcoy, sold young Santa and Droughtmaster weaner steers for $800, $690 and $680. STS Trust, Ocean View, sold a Charolais bull for $1800.
Sommer Brothers, Maleny, sold Angus cross cows for $1360 and $910. Keith and Regina Schultz, Elimbah, sold Droughtmaster steers for $710. Graham Schroeder, Caboolture, sold Angus vealer heifers for $520.
Jessica Schneider, Sheep Station Creek, sold Charolais cross calves for $345. Rogers Egg Supplies, Toogoolawah, sold Angus steers for $1100.
