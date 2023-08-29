Queensland Country Life
Young weaner steers sell for $800 at Woodford

Updated August 29 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:00am
Market steady at Woodford
There were 207 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. All buyers were in operation with the market remaining unchanged.

