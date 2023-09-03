They say it takes a village to raise a child. Well, it also takes a team to bring a baby into the world in a safe and supported way, as close to home as possible.
Yet, maternity services continue to be a huge healthcare challenge across Queensland, particularly in regional, rural, and remote areas.
The term 'crisis' is being used to describe the state of services, but as the issue continues on, and impacts more and more communities, far worse is a situation where we start calling it 'the new normal'.
Earlier this month we saw the release of Queensland Health documents via the Freedom of Information Act, which reportedly revealed the extent of the problem.
Highlighting workforce issues including fatigue, unsustainable on-call burdens, a lack of obstetric staff or midwifery coverage as factors contributing to units being put on bypass.
But what can be done?
RDAQ is advocating for more collaborative models of care where doctors, midwives, nurses, allied health, Indigenous services, and all involved in maternity care work together to provide the type of care each mother wants, needs, and has a right to expect.
It seems like such a simple solution, of course in reality, it's much more complex.
Whilst there have been some positive steps and actions taken and a genuine commitment from the government to work towards enacting practical solutions to address the problems, obviously a lot of work still needs to be done.
Training, then attracting and retaining skilled General Practitioner Obstetricians to live and work rurally is crucial to ensure women are supported to birth as close to home as possible.
We know, whatever additional training and incentives are provided for the GPO workforce, the most decisive factor is the culture of the models and health services they work within.
It's crucial the government prioritise and place significant value on collaborative models of care where midwives and rural generalists work in collaboration, in a woman-centred way, and where women have choice and continuity of care and carer.
As the state's leading advocacy voice for rural doctors and communities, RDAQ is calling for:
RDAQ has long been a staunch advocate for improvement of maternity services in rural and remote Queensland and we're committed to working collaboratively to achieve just that.
- Dr Alex Dunn, RDAQ president
