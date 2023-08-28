Queensland Country Life
Murdeduke Angus Bull Sale reaches $16,000 twice in 2023

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
August 28 2023 - 8:00pm
Buyer Neal Lynch of Lyndhurst Cattle Company, Biloela, Elders Rockhampton agent Mark Scholes, with one of the top priced bulls, Murdeduke Pheasantry S279, which sold for $16,000. Picture by Ellouise Bailey
Buyer Neal Lynch of Lyndhurst Cattle Company, Biloela, Elders Rockhampton agent Mark Scholes, with one of the top priced bulls, Murdeduke Pheasantry S279, which sold for $16,000. Picture by Ellouise Bailey

The top price of $16,000 was reached on two occasions by central Queensland buyers at the Murdeduke Angus Bull Sale at CQLX Gracemere on August 28.

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

