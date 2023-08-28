The top price of $16,000 was reached on two occasions by central Queensland buyers at the Murdeduke Angus Bull Sale at CQLX Gracemere on August 28.
The draft of 88 bulls was offered by stud principals Simon Falkiner and Lachie Wilson of the Murdeduke Angus stud, Winchelsea, Victoria. The sale saw a total of 80 bulls sold, giving a sale clearance rate of 90 per cent.
The sale saw a gross total of $627,000, for an average of $7800 per head.
The top price bulls consisted of lot 13, Murdeduke Pheasantry S279, sold to Lyndhurst Cattle Co of Biloela, and lot 17, Murdeduke 38 Special S404, sold to Brackloon Grazing of Blackwater.
Murdeduke Pheasantry S279 was the 24-month-old son of VTMP1479 Te Mania Pheasantry P1479 and out of CSWM288 Murdeduke Vicky M288, weighed in at 852 kilograms, with an EMA of 126 square centimetres, IMF of 7.5 per cent, scrotal circumference of 44 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 14 and 12 millimetres, respectively.
Murdeduke 38 Special S404 was the 24-month-old son of USA18229487 Baldridge 38 Special and out of CSWP346 Murdeduke Barunah P346, weighed in at 825 kilograms, with an EMA of 112 square centimetres, IMF of 7.5 per cent, scrotal circumference of 38.5 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 11 and eight millimetres, respectively.
The largest volume buyer on the day was Steve Burnette of Clermont who purchased ten bulls for a gross total of $61,000, at an average price of $6100 per head.
Other volume buyers included Nobbs Pastoral, Duaringa, who took home six bulls at an average price of $9333, Mowbray Grazing, Blackwater, took home four bulls, averaging $12,250, Lyndhurst Cattle Company, Biloela, with four bulls averaging $9250, and Bendemere Pastoral, Yuleba, with four bulls at $7250.
Bulls were sold to Biloela, Clermont, Theodore, Bowen, Meandarra, Wandoan, Moura, Sarina, Eidsvold, Blackwater, Duaringa, Yuleba, Warnoah, and local buyers.
Full report in this week's Queensland Country Life.
