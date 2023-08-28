Agents described buyers as selective at the Murdeduke Angus Bull Sale on Monday, with many chasing heifer bulls for joining on the back of a couple of good years.
The top price of $16,000 was reached on two occasions by central Queensland buyers at the sale at CQLX, Gracemere, on August 28.
The draft of 88 bulls was offered by stud principals Simon Falkiner and Lachie Wilson of the Murdeduke Angus stud, Winchelsea, Victoria. The sale saw a total of 80 bulls sold, giving a sale clearance rate of 90 per cent.
After the final hammer came down the sale saw a gross of $627,000, and an average of $7800 per head.
The top price bulls consisted of lot 13, Murdeduke Pheasantry S279, sold to Lyndhurst Cattle Co of Biloela, and lot 17, Murdeduke 38 Special S404, sold to Brackloon Grazing of Blackwater.
Elders Rockhampton agent Mark Scholes said it was positive to see lots of repeat buyers and new clients chasing bulls at the sale.
He said bidding was strong, but buyers were selective - knowing exactly what they wanted.
"They seem to really be chasing that heifer bull," he said.
"Over the last few years a lot of people have kept females and heifers to join so they're looking for that safe option with a bull that's going to get them a calf without any calving issues and at the end of the day a very saleable article."
One of the top bulls sold was Murdeduke Pheasantry S279, the 24-month-old son of VTMP1479 Te Mania Pheasantry P1479 and out of CSWM288 Murdeduke Vicky M288.
He weighed in at 852 kilograms, with an EMA of 126 square centimetres, IMF of 7.5 per cent, scrotal circumference of 44 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 14 and 12 millimetres, respectively.
Neal and Lynda Lynch of Lyndhurst Cattle Co. were happy with their purchase after looking for a bull with overall bone and length.
"He was above average in the EMA, EBVs, and it was worthwhile on the day - it was cheap buying really," Mr Lynch said.
It wasn't their first time buying Murdeduke bulls, with Mr Lynch indicating a great deal of success with their previous purchases.
He thought the current market had a preference for black cattle.
They primarily run Lyndhurst Brahman Stud, with intentions to use their top bull over an Ultrablack commercial herd.
Mr Lynch said they had been putting earlier Murdeduke bull purchases over their Brahman stud lines for their Brangus lines, but were now looking to roll it back to breed more of an Ultrablack.
"It was good to see mums and dads getting a good buy in today, rather than just the guys with deep pockets."
The other top bull was Murdeduke 38 Special S404 was the 24-month-old son of USA18229487 Baldridge 38 Special and out of CSWP346 Murdeduke Barunah P346.
He weighed in at 825 kilograms, with an EMA of 112 square centimetres, IMF of 7.5 per cent, scrotal circumference of 38.5 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 11 and eight millimetres, respectively.
The largest volume purchaser on the day was first time buyer Burnette Group Co. of Clermont, with Steve Burnette purchasing ten bulls for a gross total of $61,000, at an average price of $6100 per head.
Mr Burnette said he was looking to introduce some Angus genetics into his cross-breeding program that was traditionally made up of Brafords, Simmentals, and Brahmans.
He said he wanted to breed heavier feeders, increase fertility, and put some of the Angus bulls over younger heifer females.
"We'll be joining about 1500 yearling heifers this year so we need to get extra bulls on hand to cover these females," he said.
He said the Anugs would go over Braford cross females and Brangus heifers, with the best of the bulls heading into a single sire program over Brangus heifers.
Other volume buyers included Nobbs Pastoral, Duaringa, who took home six bulls at an average price of $9333, Mowbray Grazing, Blackwater, took home four bulls, averaging $12,250, Lyndhurst Cattle Company, Biloela, with four bulls averaging $9250, and Bendemere Pastoral, Yuleba, with four bulls at $7250.
Bulls were sold to Biloela, Clermont, Theodore, Bowen, Meandarra, Wandoan, Moura, Sarina, Eidsvold, Blackwater, Duaringa, Yuleba, Warnoah, and local buyers.
