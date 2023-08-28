Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Updated

Murdeduke Angus Bull Sale reaches $16,000 twice in 2023

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated August 29 2023 - 5:43pm, first published August 28 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buyer Neal Lynch of Lyndhurst Cattle Company, Biloela, Elders Rockhampton agent Mark Scholes, with one of the top priced bulls, Murdeduke Pheasantry S279, which sold for $16,000. Picture by Ellouise Bailey
Buyer Neal Lynch of Lyndhurst Cattle Company, Biloela, Elders Rockhampton agent Mark Scholes, with one of the top priced bulls, Murdeduke Pheasantry S279, which sold for $16,000. Picture by Ellouise Bailey

Agents described buyers as selective at the Murdeduke Angus Bull Sale on Monday, with many chasing heifer bulls for joining on the back of a couple of good years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.