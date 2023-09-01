Georgia McMaster was awarded the RJ Kleberg scholarship in 2018, when she was a veterinary student and in her first year as a leader at the Santa Gertrudis Breeders Association's youth camp.
"Being my first year as a leader, I didn't expect to win it," she said. "As a student at the youth camp, I grew up seeing other people win the Kleberg scholarship and thought they were the coolest people in school."
Ms McMaster credits the scholarship and the role of SGBA youth ambassador - and the mentoring she receives as a result of that role - with making a significant difference in her life.
"It boosted my confidence, and the benefits are far longer than the year you're an ambassador."
The networking and support from people has enabled her to approach strangers in the industry and initiate conversations.
She organised her own itinerary to visit cattle ranches in America, including King Ranch where RJ Kleberg developed Santa Gertrudis genetics that formed the basis of of the breed, and her own family's stud, Dunoon.
"My great grandfather, Felix Schmidt, was one of the pioneers of the Santa Gertrudis breed in Australia, importing Monkey's genetics from King Ranch.
"I know we have genetics straight out of King Ranch and it was great to visit and have those conversations."
The Santa Gertrudis Breeders Association supported her visit to America. Individual SGBA members advised on her itinerary and continue to mentor her.
"The respect for SGBA in America is an entry point for Australians. I was able to meet people and see enterprises and discuss their breeding directions.
"I also got to see what being a veterinarian working in the artificial breeding industry looks like in the USA."
On her return to Australia, Ms McMaster used her new confidence to initiate conversations about an exchange visiting program for youth ambassadors from both countries.
"I know so many young people who have done an American trip on their own. I had extensive conversations about the benefits of the overseas trip as part of the scholarship. In 2020, I helped write up a plan for an exchange program for the SGBA to adopt."
Ms McMaster has since graduated as a veterinarian and works in reproductive science in the sheep and cattle industry. She also judges cattle paraders at shows and the youth camp.
This year she applied for and received the Peter Westblade Scholarship, and recently toured studs and attended a field day in Western Australia.
"The Kleberg scholarship helped me meet people at shows and bull sales, talking about the cattle industry. The experience gave me the confidence to replicate that networking in the sheep industry.
"I would not have had the confidence to do that without the Kleberg scholarship.
"I knew the Westblade scholarship would be a good idea because of my experiences from the Kleberg scholarship."
