The Santa Gertrudis Breeders Association's RJ Kleberg Scholarship has been awarded since 1990, and boasts a considerable alumni of youth ambassadors.
The scholarship is named for a Texan who is recognised as a founder of the breed.
Robert Justus Kleberg II established himself as a pioneer Texas cattleman, initially as manager for Richard King of the King Ranch, then married his daughter, Alice King.
Observing the effects of a tick on Longhorn cattle, Robert offered King Ranch for an official study into Texas Fever, and development of a vaccine and dip.
Robert used the King Ranch Longhorn herd to experiment with cattle breeding to improve health and carcase yield, using Hereford and Shorthorn bulls.
He mated a Brahman-Shorthorn bull to a King Ranch cow, producing a heifer calf.
In 1920, he mated that progeny to a Brahman bull, and calved down a bull calf that became the foundation for the Santa Gertrudis breed - at 3/8 Brahman and 5/8 Shorthorn.
Santa Gertrudis Breeders Association general manager, Chris Todd, said since inception, the ambassador has been expected to represent the Santa Gertrudis breed at shows in Australia, especially the Sydney and Brisbane Royal Shows.
"Because the award honours the founder of the breed, scholarship nominees need to have an involvement with Santa Gertrudis cattle as stud, commercial or crossbreed enterprises," he said.
The original format of the RJ Kleberg scholarship in Australia was a bi-annual award.
The scholarship was awarded based on an essay and interview with a panel of judges.
The winner was awarded a trip to King Ranch.
Scholars received the title of youth ambassador, visiting other breeders while they were in America, and shows, bull sales and civic functions.
Scholars were expected to report their trip experiences at the following annual general meeting.
The scholarship was awarded in 1990, 1992 and 1994, with an engraved bronze bull and banner, and $5000 towards the cost of return air fares to the USA and associated expenses.
In 1991, Neil Watson travelled to a number of ranches in America, along with bull sales and shows.
He extended his visit for three months, keen to learn as much as he could about bloodlines and breeding direction in America.
"Some of the ranches l visited and worked at were Nine Bar, Five Oakes, Circle H, River Bend, Briggs, Cherokee and King Ranch," Mr Watson said.
He stayed in touch with many of the people he met, and sold genetics from Australia to some of them.
"In recent years, with social media, it's been easier to connect.
"They're friendships that have continued to be strong."
The scholarship was revamped for 1997, with the engraved bronze bull replaced with a tailored jacket.
The jacket's breast pocket is engraved to denote when the recipient was the society's youth ambassador.
As part of the selection criteria, youth were invited to submit a 500 word essay titled, 'Why I would like to be the youth ambassador for the breed'.
Again, a panel of judges interviewed the shortlisted candidates.
More recently, judging criteria has been based on candidates aged 18-30 years attending the Warwick Youth Camp - as a student, group leader or observer.
Judging has taken place during the camp, with the awardee announced at the conclusion of the camp.
Recipients of the RJ Kleberg Scholarship have been (in order) Neil Watson, Andrew Doering, Lisa Tauener, Kylie Bailey, Kim Richards, Stephanie Sinclair, Ben Evans, Alison Mastello, Michael MacCue, Brigid Nolan, Maree Fields, Luke Comiskey, Chris Muller, Hayden Todd, Ross Leggett, Richard Murphy, Michaela Russell, Alexis Hindmarsh, Tamika Spann, Prue Jensen, Steven Maher, Maddy Page, Katrina Doak, Georgia McMaster, Robert Murphy, John Delaforce and Lachlan Martin.
Mr Todd said the bursary to assist travel to the USA ceased in 2018, but the organisation was looking to reinstate it.
The scholarship was not awarded three times - in 2011, 2020 and 2022.
Lachlan Martin is the 2023 scholarship recipient and attended this year's EKKA show along with 1990 scholar, Neil Watson.
