It is 23 years since Neil Watson was the first recipient of the RJ Kleberg Scholarship awarded by the Santa Gertrudis Breeders Association, as its first youth ambassador.
Mr Watson began working in the industry breeding Santa Gertrudis cattle in 1985.
He is principal of Watasanta stud and runs Santaco rural agencies in the Tamworth NSW district.
"As a young livestock agent and stud breeder, I was taken by the majesty of the Santa Gertrudis cattle, and how well they did in dry conditions," Mr Watson said.
"I have eaten, drunk and dreamed Santa Gertrudis cattle ever since."
His potential was identified when he applied, aged in his 20s, for the scholarship.
"I had to write an essay, then I was invited to an interview.
"I walked into the boardroom of the association and 12 people were waiting to interview me.
"They wanted to know what I thought I'd done to deserve the award and my plans for the future."
Selected as the first scholarship recipient in 1990, Mr Watson received an engraved bronze bull and a banner, and $5000 towards the cost of return air fares to the USA and associated expenses.
In 1991, Mr Watson travelled to King Ranch, along with other cattle ranches in America, bull sales and shows.
"It was probably one of the best trips I've done in my life.
"As a young man, I thought the trip to America was a great opportunity to learn.
"The people I met became lifelong friends.
"The American people in the cattle industry are very generous and I find the hospitality today is very generous.
"My job as youth ambassador was to learn about how they did things, and I had to write a report on each ranch I visited, every sale and show.
"I provided a full written report with photos on what I did and saw.
"Every one of my contributions was published in the Santa Gertrudis Breeders Association's magazine.
"So I became well known in Australia too, through providing those articles."
Mr Watson attended Texas University, to undertake an intensive course learning about genetics.
"There was no time limit on the scholarship, so I stayed on and visited about 12 ranches.
"I hired a Mustang car, as you would at that age, and sometimes I slept in it.
"Some of the ranches l visited and worked at were Nine Bar, Five Oakes, Circle H, River Bend, Briggs, Cherokee and King Ranch.
"I visited Jim Leechman, who had a big Santa Gertrudis stud in Montana. They have a bull sale that runs over three days."
Mr Watson said the Kleberg scholarship helps the recipients gain recognition.
"And I think the experience helped me focus on what direction I thought I should be going in.
"The Santa is the most versatile breed of cattle and can be bred pure or for cross-bred progeny."
Mr Watson recognises the value of the scholarship.
"The first scholarship opportunity came with a lot of glory, a lot of money, and the trip to America was very valuable.
"I made a business and a lot of friendships out of it. In my own stud, I've sold semen to five ranches as a result of the friendships I built while I was youth ambassador."
He has judged cattle shows and mentors young people coming into the industry.
"Young people have to start somewhere, like I did.
"I learned it makes a difference if you can help someone find their direction - you have to nurture the youth.
"So I try to help them with access to good genetics."
