Neds Corner makes $1.4 million at auction

Ned Winter's property Ned's Corner at Cecil Plains has sold at auction for $1.4 million, well above pre-auction expectations.
The sale price of the picturesque 508 hectare (1256 acre) Queensland Darling Downs property is equal to about $2756/ha ($1115/acre).
Ned's Place is described as a mix of open and timbered grazing country with sandy loam to clay soils.
The property features Ned's Shed, a popular tourist destination for up to 130 people.
Improvements include a four bedroom Hardiplank residence on timber stumps, a two bedroom cottage, and a one bedroom cottage.
There is also a former shearing shed that has been converted to accommodation, which needs significant refurbishment.
Marketing was handled by James Croft and and James Arthur from Ray White Rural Pittsworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.