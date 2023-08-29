The excitement is building for this year's St Brendan's College Rodeo on Saturday with an action-packed program of entertainment and activities.
Families are invited to join the excitement with tickets at the gate for $10 per adult and children are free.
As well as a full day of entertainment, the event at the school in Yeppoon will feature food vans, a bar from midday and rides.
The SBC Rodeo kicks off at 10.30 am while the grand entry at 7pm includes entertainment by Breanna Jayne Horsemanship.
College principal Robert Corboy said St Brendan's College takes immense pride in supporting all students in their chosen sports.
"And we are particularly honoured to be the only school in the nation with our own dedicated rodeo grounds," he said.
"The tradition of rodeo at our college dates back to 1978 and we are thrilled to carry forward this legacy.
"It's noteworthy that we have Bill Oram, Head of Agriculture at the college and a key organiser of the event, who not only participated in the inaugural rodeo, but also plays a pivotal role in its success."
This year's event will include a fully accredited Australian Professional Rodeo Association rodeo program.
The college's student rodeo starts at 10.30 am providing a display of young talent in the rodeo arena. The action continues with the slack event at 12.30 pm followed by the main rodeo spectacle at 4 pm.
In a tribute to Geoff O'Connor, a parent who tragically passed away this year, the college has introduced a special commemorative element to this year's event.
Mr O'Connor's dedicated contributions to the annual rodeo event will be remembered through a student competition for a memorial buckle, reflecting his enduring impact on the college community.
For the mini bull contest, competitors can nominate for various age divisions (7-9 years, 10-11 years, 12-14 years) through the college on 4939 9300. All other nominations are via the Australian Professional Rodeo Association.
